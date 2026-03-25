Johnson Range resource upgrade lifts Forrestania acquisition push

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Forrestania Resources has edged closer to securing its Johnson Range gold project in Western Australia after confirming a 103,500-ounce (oz) mineral resource estimate (MRE), satisfying a key acquisition condition.

The updated MRE, provided by Newcam Minerals, outlines a resource of 1.43 million tonnes at 2.26 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 103,500 ounces at a 0.5g/t cut-off grade, exceeding the minimum 88,000oz requirement tied to the acquisition agreement.

The estimate includes 30,900oz in the indicated category and 72,500oz inferred, with the resource independently verified by Perth-based consultancy Widenbar and Associates.

The milestone marks a key step in Forrestania’s plan to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Aurumin Johnson Range and Aurumin Mt Dimer from Newcam Minerals, with the MRE acting as a condition precedent to the deal.

Forrestania chairman David Geraghty said the updated resource strengthens the company’s growth strategy.

“Subject to the satisfaction of the remaining conditions precedent and completion occurring under the agreement announced on February 2, 2026, this MRE for Johnson Range simultaneously adds to Forrestania’s total mineral resource inventory while fulfilling a condition precedent required to acquire the project,” Geraghty said.

“This work continues to underscore the value we can add by sensible and deliberate M&A to expand our West Australian gold footprint.”

The company expects to complete the acquisition in the near term, pending shareholder approval, regulatory sign-offs and third-party consents.

Located approximately 170km north of Southern Cross, the Johnson Range project sits within the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt in the Yilgarn Craton, a region known for hosting significant gold deposits.

The project covers around six square kilometres of granted tenements and includes the shallowly mined Gwendolyn deposit.

Recent exploration activity has also continued to support the project’s potential, with Newcam completing a 30-hole reverse circulation drilling program spanning 3012 metres, with assay results pending.

Separately, earlier drilling campaigns have identified multiple styles of gold mineralisation, including lateritic, supergene and hydrothermal systems, pointing to a structurally controlled and potentially expandable resource base.

Geraghty said the company is continuing to progress its broader development strategy alongside the acquisition.

“With work continuing to establish our own dedicated gold production infrastructure at Lake Johnston over the course of 2026, Forrestania is on a pathway to become a meaningful gold production business,” he said.

The Johnson Range acquisition forms part of Forrestania’s push to build scale across Western Australia’s goldfields through targeted exploration and strategic consolidation.

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