Jajiwurra ranger program bolstered by MinRes support

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has donated two 4WD vehicles to help establish the Jajiwurra ranger program with the Robe River Kuruma Aboriginal Corporation (RRKAC).

The Jajiwurra rangers have responsibility for land management activities across Robe Rover Kuruma country in the Pilbara area of WA.

“Development of a strong ranger program facilitates the maintenance of healthy country and healthy culture so that Robe River Kuruma people can continue to contribute to and enjoy cultural, social, environmental and economic outcomes of their lands and waters,” RRKAC chief executive officer Anthony Galante said.

“The establishment of the ranger program is a long-held aspiration of RRKAC and the vehicles are an important contribution in getting the ranger program activated and having Robe River Kuruma people working on country.”

Supporting Traditional Owners is an ongoing focus for MinRes.

“We are committed to engaging with Indigenous communities on new opportunities that deliver real value for their people,” MinRes general manager communities and heritage Heath Nelson said.

“Supporting the establishment of programs such as the RRKAC Ranger Program has a generational impact that goes well beyond the life of our mines, building skills that can be transferred and used well into the future.”

