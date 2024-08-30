Is South Australia the world’s next copper leader?

The Olympic Dam operation. Image: BHP

The South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) has weighed in on BHP’s plan to more than double its copper production in the state by 2030.

BHP plans to upgrade its Olympic Dam copper smelter to a ‘stage-two smelter’, as well as expand its refining capacity.

As one of only two copper smelters in Australia, the expansion will be a potential boon for the state.

“South Australia was known as ‘The Copper Kingdom’ in the 1840s when copper was first discovered,” SACOME chief executive officer Rebecca Knol said.

“Today’s copper renaissance is crucial to our everyday lives and to our energy transition.

“From EVs (electric vehicles) and charging stations to mobile devices and life-saving healthcare, copper is fuelling our lives and our net-zero ambitions.”

In SA, BHP currently operates the Carrapateena, Olympic Dam, Prominent Hill, and Oak Dam copper mines.

The Big Australian has been outspoken in its desire to become a global copper powerhouse, and has placed its focus directly on SA.

SACOME said it is essential for state and Federal governments to ensure BHP’s strategy for the smelter and refinery expansion becomes a reality.

There are now several steps that need to be undertaken to advance the project, including an Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation determination, development of Terms of Reference, and the preparation of an environmental impact assessment.

“(This) is a significant milestone in BHP’s proposed smelter and refinery expansion, which aims to position SA as a leading global copper jurisdiction,” Knol said.

“The State Prosperity Project has provided a framework for strategic development that enables value-add to South Australia’s already impressive resource endowment.”

The State Prosperity Project is a co-ordinated initiative by the SA Government to unlock the full potential of renewable energy, critical minerals and green manufacturing to herald a new era of prosperity for South Australia.

The project’s key focus is the Upper Spencer Gulf, with the SA Government investing jobs and training in the region.

