IRONDRIVE doubles belt life at Pilbara port

Image: Fenner Conveyors

Fenner Conveyors has helped a major Pilbara port operator double the service life of its stacker conveyor belts, delivering substantial cost savings and higher ore throughput.

The client, who runs iron ore operations across several Pilbara sites, was experiencing premature conveyor belt wear due to the high-impact nature of its stacker system.

Belts were frequently failing before the scheduled 13-week maintenance cycle and unable to meet the desired 26-week service target.

Fenner’s IRONDRIVE conveyor belting, as part of the company’s PILEDRIVE series, was trialled on-site, achieving more than 26 weeks in service before being removed due to an unrelated pulley issue.

At the time of removal, the belt thickness measured 11.8mm, with the client suggesting it could have run for up to 39 weeks.

The IRONDRIVE belt delivered an increase in 1.01 million tonnes per millimetre of wear, outperforming the client’s previous belt and enabling the movement of additional ore during its service life.

Pleased with the performance, the client has since expanded use of Fenner’s belting solutions to other stacker and reclaimer systems across its Pilbara operations.

To download the full case study, fill out the form below.