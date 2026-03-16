Iron ore prices signal WA’s population surge: Curtin report

The Pilbara region of Western Australia. Image: electra/shutterstock.com

Iron ore prices, mining investment, and labour market demand are the driving forces behind Western Australia’s road to bolstering its population by half a million people within a decade, according to Curtin University.

The state’s population is projected to reach 3.5 million by 2033 and four million by 2043, with the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre (BCEC) finding that this growth is economically driven.

The report, which recommends targeted reforms including a dedicated migration strategy, was led by author, professor and BCEC director Alan Duncan, who found that mining-led migration remained a “fundamental driver” of this growth.

“Movements in iron ore prices and mining investment shape labour demand and wages, and those signals translate into migration flows with a clear and measurable lag of around 12 to 18 months,” Duncan said.

“When we explicitly incorporate those economic drivers into population modelling, forecasting becomes far more predictable and relevant for decision-makers to be able to fend off the economic strain caused by rapid population growth.

“A sustained lift in mining investment intensity could add around 60,000 people to WA’s population by 2039, and a 10 per cent increase in iron ore prices would add around 40,000.”

The report found migration has “materially strengthened” WA’s economic prosperity over the past two decades, underpinning labour supply, industry expansion, and fiscal capacity.

“Interstate and overseas migration have been critical drivers of economic growth in Western Australia and a lifeline for sustaining regional areas of the state,” Duncan said.

The largest interstate flows come from Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria, and with WA’s project pipeline expanding to include the Australia, UK, and US strategy (AUKUS), Westport, among others, competition for skilled labour is expected to intensify.

This projected rise comes as the state sees growth throughout the mining and resources sector, as Fortescue announced last week that construction for its 440-megawatt solar farm at Solomon Airport is underway.

Likewise, BHP also began construction of a sixth car dumper at its Nelson Point iron ore port, marking one of its largest port infrastructure projects to date, forming part of its $1.4 billion Port Debottlenecking Project 2 (PDP2).

Last month, the WA government announced that it was a step closer to delivering what could be Australia’s largest vanadium battery energy storage system in Kalgoorlie, with more than 20 submissions received for stage one of expressions of interest (EOI).

Duncan said the key message for policymakers is that population growth is neither automatic nor inevitable.

“Population change in Western Australia is economically driven and largely predictable,” he said.

“If governments embed leading indicators, such as commodity prices, visa transitions, housing commencements and labour market signals into planning frameworks, they can anticipate growth rather than react to it.

“Every person counts, but planning must account for the pace, composition and geography of that growth.”

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