Pilbara Ports has delivered a record-breaking 2025–26 financial year, handling more than 800 million tonnes of trade for the first time and reinforcing its position as the world’s largest bulk export port.

The authority managed a record 804.1 million tonnes of exports and imports through the ports of Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland and Varanus Island during the financial year, surpassing the previous record of 775.7 million tonnes set in 2024–25.

The result marks Pilbara Ports’ largest year-on-year increase in annual trade since 2017–18 and represents an estimated $150 billion in export value.

Pilbara Ports chief executive officer Samuel McSkimming said the milestone reflected the strength of the region’s export supply chains and the people who support them.

“Moving more than 800 million tonnes safely through our ports is a significant achievement,” McSkimming said.

“This result belongs to the people who keep our ports and export supply chains operating safely every day, and who bring teamwork and care to that task.

“It reflects disciplined execution, strong partnerships and the Pilbara’s capability to keep trade moving for customers around the world.”

McSkimming said every safe vessel visit helped maintain global confidence in the Pilbara’s supply chains while reinforcing the need for continued investment, reliable operations and future trade diversification.

The Port of Port Hedland again accounted for the largest share of throughput, handling 580.4 million tonnes during the year. The Port of Dampier recorded 178.3 million tonnes, while the Port of Ashburton handled 45.2 million tonnes.

Iron ore exports across all ports increased four per cent to 759.4 million tonnes. LNG throughput reached 26 million tonnes and salt totalled 5.3 million tonnes.

Pilbara Ports recorded 9499 safe vessel visits during the year, a nine per cent increase on the previous financial year and an average of 26 vessel visits each day.

Beyond trade, Pilbara Ports invested more than $1.17 million in 76 community organisations across the Pilbara, supporting projects focused on wellbeing, education, safety and regional development.

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