Investigations ongoing after Onslow Iron project fatality

A worker has passed away in an incident at Mineral Resources’ Onslow Iron project.

The project is located 150 kilometres east of Onslow and it is expected to ship around 35 million tonnes of iron ore per year and is set to be one of WA’s largest iron ore operations.

The fatality occurred at approximately 4pm on June 12 at an incident occurred at the Ken’s Bore site.

MinRes said the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) and the WA Police have been notified, and it is currently working with the contractor to provide care and support to the family and site team.

MinRes’ employee assistance program service provider and senior leadership has been mobilised to site.

MinRes managing director Chris Ellison expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and the whole Onslow Iron team, and our focus is on supporting them during this difficult time,” Ellison said.

MinRes said the site operations are now suspended and will provide further updates when appropriate.

The Onslow Iron project is being developed by MinRes through a joint venture partnership with Baowu, AMCI, and POSCO.