Investigations ongoing after death at Olympic Dam

A 25-year-old man has lost his life in the early hours of Anzac Day at BHP’s Olympic Dam mine in SA.

According to South Australian police, the incident occurred around 5:30am on Tuesday. While the details of the accident remained undisclosed, it is believed that the man may have been struck by a vehicle at the mine site.

Major Crash police arrived at the site and began an investigation.

A BHP spokesperson said the company was working with authorities to determine how the incident occurred.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of our workforce died this morning at our Olympic Dam site,” the spokesperson said.

“The cause of death remains unclear.

“Our thoughts are with the person’s family, friends and colleagues and we are offering all the support we can during this difficult time.

“We are engaging with SafeWork South Australia and South Australia Police Service in relation to the incident.”

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Olympic Dam is a copper, uranium, silver and gold mine located roughly 560km north of Adelaide. It is one of the largest copper and uranium deposits in the world.