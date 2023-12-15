Introducing the Sykes XH250

Image: Skyes Group.

Dewatering pump solutions company Sykes Group has announced the launch of the Skyes/Primax XH250.

The Skyes/Primax XH250 was developed with the requirements of the mining and quarry industries in mind, specifically to address challenges these industries face, including the need to reach greater depths and widths and the need for reliable dewatering solutions.

The Sykes XH250 steps in to address this challenge by delivering higher heads and flow rates. This ensures consistent equipment access to all areas of mining and quarry sites.

Key features of the Sykes XH250:

1. Versatile drive options: The XH250 is available in both diesel and electric drive configurations, and it can be mounted on skids, trailers, or pontoons.

2. Impressive performance: The XH250 is engineered to deliver 200L per second at 220m or 250L per second at 200m, ensuring reliable and efficient dewatering.

3. Innovative pump design: The pump’s design incorporates several key features to enhance its longevity and performance, including shaft stiffness ratios, multiple priming options, advanced bearing arrangements, and sealing solutions.

4. Front and rear wear plates: Sykes Pumps’ inclusion of wear plates offers the ability to make fine adjustments to the impeller-wear plate clearance, enabling customers to restore pump efficiency without the need for extensive overhauls.

5. Material pptions: The Sykes XH250 is available with various material options to suit specific applications, including 316 SS Impeller, wear plates, and SG iron Volute, among others.

“The Sykes XH250 is a testament to our commitment to providing efficient and reliable dewatering solutions for the mining and quarry industries,” Skyes Group said.

