Introducing the SafeGauge Dial Indicator

According to a 2019 Queensland Department of Resources report, 25 per cent of mining fatalities are related to interaction with machinery, which makes testing equipment extremely critical in ensuring worker safety and productivity.

In the past, testing heavy machines often required workers to be near the vehicle to manually take measurements, leaving them at risk of serious injuries. Now with the SafeGauge Dial Indicator (DI), technicians can perform these tasks at a safe distance, by enabling workers to remotely measure clearances, tolerances, and wear on machine components safely, efficiently, and out of the line of fire.

The SafeGauge DI connects via Bluetooth from up to 50m and measures up to 10mm of movement with an accuracy of 0.01mm. The DI unit is mounted on one machine component, with the pin resting on another.

The reading is ‘zeroed’ and the machine is run through the appropriate motions with the technician remaining at a safe distance. The SafeGauge MultiTool then displays the live reading between the two components in real-time to the technician, safely out of harm’s way.

For more information, visit the Safe Gauge website.