Introducing the EZ-Air tensioning system

Image: Flexco

Flexco has officially launched its latest innovation: the Flexco EZ-Air kit.

Designed to simplify and enhance the safety of conveyor belt cleaner maintenance, this economical, user-friendly solution maintains constant cleaner tension against the belt without requiring on-site air or portable tanks.

The EZ-Air kit addresses a critical need in conveyor maintenance, eliminating the requirement for personnel to climb into or under conveyor structures for manual tensioning adjustments.

By allowing tension adjustments to be made from the safe side of the conveyor using a handheld compressor, the EZ-Air significantly reduces the risk of injury and the potential for dropped tools. Plus, the ease of use makes it suitable for operators of all skill levels.

“Worker safety has always been our top priority, and with the EZ-Air kit, we’re making belt cleaner maintenance safer and easier for everyone,” Flexco lead developer of the product Jason Coe said.

“The feedback we’ve received from both our internal teams and customers has been overwhelmingly positive. This simple but effective design will streamline belt cleaner maintenance and set new safety standards in the industry.”

Over the past 12 to 18 months, Coe has spearheaded the development of the EZ-Air kit with a strong focus on enhancing conveyor maintenance safety.

“Our goal was to eliminate the need for workers to perform dangerous manual adjustments in confined spaces or under conveyor structures,” he said.

“By reducing the need for tools and providing a safer working environment, we believe the EZ-Air kit will be a game-changer for conveyor maintenance operators worldwide.”

The EZ-Air kit integrates seamlessly with existing Flexco belt cleaning systems, offering a robust and reliable air tensioning solution.

Customers who have trialled the EZ-Air kit, along with Flexco’s field specialists, have praised the product for its user-friendly design and ease of integration.

“The EZ-Air Kit embodies our commitment to innovation and safety,” Coe said. “We’re excited to see how it will transform belt maintenance processes for our customers.”