Introducing the Bronkhorst mini CORI-FLOW mass flow meters

Image: AMS

The mini CORI-FLOW series by Bronkhorst are precise and compact mass flow meters and controllers, based on the Coriolis measuring principle.

Designed to cover the needs of the low flow market, there are three models to overlap flow ranges from 5 g/h up to 30 kg/h (full scale values), each offering “multi-range” functionality: factory calibrated ranges can be rescaled by the user, maintaining the original accuracy specs.

As a result of this, customers are able to reduce the variety of instruments and thus reduce the cost of ownership. The instruments are equipped with a robust IP65 weatherproof housing and are available with optional ATEX approval for use in Zone 2 hazardous areas.

Superior Coriolis flow sensor

Instruments of the mini CORI-FLOW series contain a uniquely shaped, single loop sensor tube, forming part of an oscillating system. When a fluid flows through the tube, Coriolis forces cause a variable phase shift, which is detected by sensors and fed into the integrally mounted pc-board.

The resulting output signal is strictly proportional to the real mass flow rate. Coriolis mass flow measurement is fast, accurate and inherently bi-directional. The mini CORI-FLOW features density and temperature of the fluid as secondary outputs.

Application on liquids

The mini CORI-FLOW can be applied for most liquid types. The mass flow meters are fully metal sealed, controllers have a high performance elastomeric valve seat, made of Kalrez.

High accuracy

Coriolis flow meters are unmatched in accuracy. When applied for liquids, the mass flow accuracy is better than ±0,2 per cent Rd.

Fields of application

Mini CORI-FLOW instruments can be applied for both gases and liquids in process fluid measurement or control systems in semiconductor processing, in fuel cell technology, in food, (petro-) chemical and pharmaceutical industries or analytical installations and in liquid dosing systems for micro reactors, amongst many others.

For further information, visit the AMS Instrumentation & Calibration website or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.