Introducing Sana from Workday: Superintelligence for work

Image: Workday

Enterprise AI platform Workday has unveiled Sana from Workday – superintelligence for work – and it is now available to customers worldwide.

This includes Sana for Workday, the new AI interface for Workday; Sana Self-Service Agent, which automates a broad range of HR and finance workflows; and Sana Enterprise, which unlocks Sana’s AI capabilities beyond Workday. With Sana Enterprise, agents can find, orchestrate, and automate work across not only Workday, but all of the enterprise systems and applications employees use every day.

Today, many organisations fail to realise the impact of their AI investments because their agents, copilots, and other AI tools are spread across disconnected systems and outside the workflows that actually run the business.

These bolt-on AI tools often fail to deliver enterprise-grade accuracy because they don’t share the same data, compliance context, and business rules as core systems they operate on.

Sana from Workday changes that.

Instead of sitting on the side, Sana brings AI into the core systems and processes that run the business. It doesn’t just surface information – it completes HR and finance tasks using the same security model, configuration, and policies companies already rely on, so answers and actions are grounded in the right data and rules.

Because Sana runs inside Workday’s existing security, permissions, and audit framework, agents inherit the same controls customers trust for sensitive HR and finance data, enabling truly enterprise-grade results.

“AI only works in the enterprise when it’s connected to trusted, deterministic systems, and that hybrid architecture is exactly what Workday is building,” Workday co-founder, CEO and chair Aneel Bhusri said.

“Sana is what brings it all together. It’s not just a new Workday experience – it’s a powerful way for people to search, reason, and orchestrate work across the enterprise.”

AI agents grounded in Workday’s people and finance data

Unlike standalone assistants or copilots that primarily provide suggestions, Sana from Workday orchestrates AI agents that take action across systems.

The company said it brings together four core capabilities:

Find: Gives instant, cited answers from company knowledge and Workday data. For example, an employee can ask, “How many vacation days do I have left?” or “What’s the current contract value of Acme Inc.?” and get a clear answer in seconds.

Act: Executes tasks across connected systems, grounded in enterprise permissions. For example, an employee can ask, “Update my home address and show how this affects my tax forms and benefits?” or “Update the Acme Inc. contract value to $431K.”

Build: Turns knowledge into ready-to-use dashboards, summaries, and documents. For example, a manager can ask, “Generate a dashboard showing pipeline stage and interview feedback from Workday Recruiting.”

Automate: Sets up no-code, multi-step workflows so agents can run work behind the scenes. For example, an employee can ask, “Set up a monthly workflow to review my email inbox for receipts, check them against policy, and send me a report to approve before submitting.”

“Most AI projects today live in pilots and browser tabs – they look impressive in demos, but they don’t change how work actually gets done,” Workday president, product & technology Gerrit Kazmaier said.

“With Sana from Workday, we’re delivering a new way to get work done – where AI agents take action using trusted context, not just provide suggestions. Sana from Workday will be the last software you have to learn – a single experience where AI is embedded directly in the flow of work.”

A new AI-first experience for Workday

Sana for Workday is the new unified AI interface for Workday, giving CHROs, CFOs, managers, and employees a single place to ask questions, trigger workflows, and work with Workday agents. It becomes the new way employees use Workday – replacing traditional menus and navigation with a transformative conversational AI experience.

Workday customers now have access to Sana Self-Service Agent, which instantly finds and summarises information from Workday and other knowledge sources, so employees get clear, personalised answers to their questions right away. The agent understands who the user is and what they’re trying to do and can assist with tasks or handle everyday actions on their behalf.

With more than 300 skills across areas like pay, time, and absence, the Self-Service Agent is already handling everyday HR and finance tasks for customers worldwide – reducing support tickets and freeing HR teams to focus on higher value work.

Sana for Workday and Sana Self-Service Agent are now available to all Workday customers through Workday Flex Credits – no extra licence, no separate paywall. Customers receive an allocation of Flex Credits as part of their Workday subscription, so they can start using Sana for Workday and the Self-Service Agent now.

Sana Enterprise extends the power of Workday

Workday also launched Sana Enterprise, which extends the Sana experience beyond Workday into the rest of the enterprise, with connectors for Box, Confluence, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Contacts, Google Drive, Google Tasks, Jira, Linear, Miro, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Email, Notion, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SharePoint, Slack, and Zoom – with more planned for later this year.

With these integrations, employees can complete work across multiple systems in a single conversation instead of searching through each application. For example, employees can find the latest version of a document in Google Drive or SharePoint and share it with their team; check availability and schedule meetings in Outlook or Google Calendar; or review Jira tickets for a project and identify potential blockers – all through Sana Enterprise.

“Sana is the closest thing we have to a superintelligent co-worker. It sees the full picture of your organisation in Workday, it knows which systems to touch, and it can coordinate the steps between them,” said Joel Hellermark, senior vice president and general manager of AI, Workday.

“Instead of dozens of tickets and handoffs, you ask for an outcome and Sana delivers it.”

What people are saying

“Within 40 days, Sana became our default AI interface at work – we reached 90 per cent adoption and retired 400 ChatGPT licences,” said Joona Honka, head of AI and analytics, Berner.

“At Cheffelo, Sana has gone from an AI experiment to our AI backbone – the place where work starts, knowledge lives, and agentic workflows run in the background so our teams can focus on strategic decisions and customers,” said Anton Nytorp, CTO, Cheffelo.

“We’ve gone from ‘Can we automate this one task?’ to ‘How should this entire process work if we assume Sana can handle 80 per cent of the execution?’” said Alexander Bergström, GTM lead, Telavox. “That mindset shift is where the real value comes from.”

“Workday’s integration with Sana is a major milestone in the market, giving HR and business users a highly intelligent, AI-native experience to automate work, solve problems, and build agentic solutions,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company.

“We see Sana as a leader in this space and the decision to build Sana into the Workday experience will transform Workday’s business and the entire customer and employee experience.”

Availability Sana for Workday and the Sana Self-Service Agent are now available to Workday customers through Workday Flex Credits. Sana Enterprise is now available with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) or Workday Financial Management and through Workday Flex Credits.

For more information, watch a recording of the press conference.