Introducing 2MG Essentials: Revolutionising business operations with tailored solutions

In an era where efficiency and adaptability are paramount for business success, 2MG Solutions proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: 2MG Essentials.

Crafted as a comprehensive platform rooted in the powerful IFS enterprise resource planning system, 2MG Essentials addresses the common pain points faced by businesses today, offering robust solutions to streamline operations and drive growth —all while being highly cost-effective with a swift rollout.

Businesses across industries often encounter a myriad of challenges that impede their ability to thrive. From cumbersome financial processes to disjointed procurement workflows and resource-intensive project management, these hurdles can hinder productivity and stunt progress. However, with 2MG Essentials, organisations can overcome these obstacles and unlock their full potential.

“At 2MG, we understand the diverse needs and challenges faced by businesses in today’s fast-paced environment,” 2MG managing director Martin Vestby said.

“With 2MG Essentials, we aim to empower organisations with a comprehensive platform that not only addresses their core operational needs but also equips them with the tools to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.”

Here’s how 2MG Essentials addresses common problems experienced by businesses:

1. Finance module: say goodbye to manual data entry and tedious reconciliation processes. With 2MG Essentials’ finance module, organisations can automate financial workflows, gain real-time visibility into cash flows, effectively manage fixed assets including complex depreciation and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. By streamlining financial processes, businesses can reduce errors, improve accuracy, and make informed financial decisions with confidence.

2. Procurement module: tired of fragmented procurement processes and missed savings opportunities? 2MG Essentials’ procurement module offers a centralised platform for managing the entire procurement lifecycle, from requisition to payment. With features such as supplier management, delegations of authority, and spend analysis, organisations can optimise sourcing strategies, negotiate better deals, and achieve significant cost savings.

3. Project management module: struggling to keep projects on track and within budget? 2MG Essentials’ project management module provides robust tools for planning, executing, and monitoring projects with ease. From resource allocation to milestone tracking and risk management, organisations can ensure timely project delivery, maximise resource utilisation, and mitigate project risks effectively.

4. Human capital management module: frustrated with manual human resources (HR) processes and talent management challenges? 2MG Essentials’ human capital management module offers a comprehensive suite of HR functionalities to attract, develop, and retain top talent. From onboarding to qualification management, organisations can streamline HR processes, boost employee engagement, and drive workforce productivity.

Supporting all these functions, 2MG Essentials offers robust reporting and document management capabilities, ensuring seamless integration and efficient operations.

By leveraging the power of the IFS enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, 2MG Essentials offers unparalleled scalability, flexibility, and reliability to meet the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes.

Whether it’s a startup looking to streamline operations or an established enterprise aiming for growth, 2MG Essentials provides the necessary tools and insights needed to succeed in today’s competitive landscape —without breaking the bank.

