Into the future with MASPRO

As mining companies push for greater reliability and faster turnaround times, Australian manufacturer MASPRO is stepping into the future with a bold reimagining of its production ecosystem.

What began as a workshop upgrade has evolved into a full-scale operational transformation: one designed not just for today’s pressures but for the demands of the decade ahead.

Over the past year, the NSW-based company has rebuilt its toapproach it producing, planning, and delivering high-precision mining components. The catalyst was a deceptively simple question: Where do we want to be in 10 years?

By working backward from that long-term vision, MASPRO restructured its manufacturing floor, reorganised material flow, and introduced systems that allow the entire operation to flex and scale as customer requirements shift.

“We wanted to engineer our operations for the future, not just optimise for the present,” MASPRO production manager Arnold Small said. “That meant elevating our approach to quality, efficiency, and the way materials move through the facility.”

Central to the transformation is MASPRO’s Hercules machining centre, now paired with a two-tonne overhead crane. Beyond improving safety when handling heavy components, the crane ensures continuity between machining stages, an operational advantage that translates to more reliable scheduling and shorter lead times.

“It’s about more than lifting capacity,” MASPRO director of operations Jason Kennard said. “It removes bottlenecks and keeps production running smoothly. That level of consistency is critical for miners who can’t afford delays.”

MASPRO has also accelerated its automation strategy. Robotic arms are being integrated across multiple machining centres, while its welding robot, “Bertha,” is taking on complex work with increasing precision.

Offline programming further supports productivity by allowing operators to prepare tooling and machining programs without stopping production.

While these upgrades enhance operational efficiency, the real impact is felt in the field. MASPRO’s expanded capabilities make it possible to redesign components to address recurring site issues, extend wear life, and reduce maintenance costs.

Urgent rebuilds and replacements that once took weeks can now be delivered within days, helping mining customers avoid costly downtime and maintain production momentum.

MASPRO’s reinvention is not just an investment in equipment; it’s a commitment to reshaping the way mining manufacturers collaborate with their clients.

By planning a decade ahead and building in the flexibility to adapt quickly, the company is positioning itself as a long-term partner for miners facing increasingly complex operational environments.

The result is a manufacturing ecosystem built on foresight, agility, and precision, one that delivers smarter solutions today while preparing customers for the challenges of tomorrow.

