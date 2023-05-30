Intelligent software to make mining operations smarter

With mining operations becoming more complex, and the risks around labour, costs, and productivity becoming more severe each day, it’s time to smarten up.
DSO/Mine is an AI-powered, automatic scheduling tool that will help you overcome all of these risks. With DSO/Mine you’ll be able to:
- Optimise your schedules, factoring in all constraints and variables, to help you make key operational decisions.
- Compare multiple “What if?” scheduling scenarios to determine the best way forward
- Ensure the right resources are in the right place at the right time
DSO/Mine is an intelligent solution that will improve all of your mining operations including in situ recovery, core exploration, pit-to-port, and load-haul-dump.
Watch this video to find out more.