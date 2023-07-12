Neousys Technology recognised at Vision Systems Design 2023 Innovators Awards

Neousys Technology’s intelligent frame grabber card PCIe-NX154PoE has been recognised among the best in machine vision by the Vision Systems Design 2023 Innovators Awards program.

The Vision Systems Design 2023 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognises the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry.

The judging panel at the Vision Systems Design 2023 Innovators Awards consisted of experts from system integrators and end-user companies.

The criteria of the awards includes originality, innovation, impact on designers, systems integrators, fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

Neousys Technology has been designing and manufacturing industrial grade rugged embedded computers and systems with core expertise ranging from embedded computing to data acquisition and processing for 13 years.

Its PCIe-NX154PoE is an innovative solution for upgrading existing automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) enabled inspections. It benefits from 25 watts of low power consumption, -25 Celsius (°C) to 60°C wide operating temperature, and Windows and Linux compatibility.

“The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate Neousys Technology for their score in the 2023 Innovators Awards program,” the Vision Systems Design 2023 Innovators Awards editor and chief Linda Wilson said.

“Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The Neousys team should be very proud.”

“We position PCIe-NX154PoE as a gentle AI upgrade,” Neousys Technology product manager Kaichu Wu said.

“It helps customers enable AI capability and improve camera connectivity on existing AOI systems, from 19 inches (“) rack mount IPCs to expandable box PCs, instead of replacing the whole hardware system with an extended power budget and thermal solution for GPU cards.”