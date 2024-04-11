Installation Roller: Boost installation efficiency

Image: Crusader Hose

The Crusader Hose installation roller is an essential Flexibore accessory.

The installation roller is the perfect tool for installing or retrieving a submersible pump when the truck and crane installation method is being used.

The installation roller is Australian made and is placed over the bore while the submersible pump is held suspended via a crane and Crusader Hose lifting clamps.

Once the installation roller is securely rigged, the crane lowers and is detached, which allows the installation roller and truck to install the pump efficiently and safely. The flexible rising main is guided into the bore casing while the truck slowly reverses.

The popular five-tonne-rated roller has been engineered with many desirable features, ensuring a smoother and more efficient installation. Its meticulous design with no loose parts ensures trouble-free operation.

Crusader Hose also offers a 10.5-tonne-rated installation roller for large-diameter or Flexibore 400 systems. Turn to the water logistics experts for reliable dewatering with your submersible pump.

This product showcase appeared in the April 2024 issue of Australian Mining.