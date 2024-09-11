Inspiring ESG excellence

The Tadano AC 4.080–1 boasts a maximum lifting capacity of 80 tonnes, height of 69m, and a maximum load radius of 48m. Image: Boom Logistics

Australian Mining sat down with Boom Logistics to discuss the company’s holistic ESG strategy and hopes of further operational expansion.

Boom Logistics has become a key partner of the Australian resources sector, providing tailored logistics solutions for mine sites across the country.

The company has built a reputation for its lifting, shifting and maintenance services, facilitating everything from shutdowns to the construction and maintenance of dump trucks, excavators and draglines, and the building of infrastructure.

This includes contracts with Tier 1 miners all across Australia. In fact, Boom was recently awarded a five-year, $60 million contract with Newmont at the gold miner’s Boddington operation in Western Australia.

As Boom Logistics continues its evolution, the company is placing a key focus on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, with many initiatives in place to facilitate a sustainable mining industry.

When discussing Boom’s ESG strategy, chief executive officer Ben Pieyre emphasised the importance of prioritising each ESG pillar.

“While renewable energy is a significant component of our ESG strategy, we view ESG through a broader lens,” Pieyre told Australian Mining.

“Our current ESG objectives include developing a sustainable approach to our carbon footprint, implementing sustainable business practices, and fostering social responsibility.

“We are committed to enhancing community engagement, supporting diversity and inclusion, and ensuring robust governance practices across all levels of our organisation.”

Pieyre said Boom’s current environmental initiatives are designed to minimise the company’s ecological footprint while driving industry-wide improvements. A key example is the introduction of the fully hybrid Tadano AC 4.080–1 crane, which is equipped with Tadano’s E-pack and a mobile electric crane power system, allowing for zero-emission crane operation while significantly reducing noise levels.

The Tadano AC 4.080–1 boasts a maximum lifting capacity of 80 tonnes, height of 69m, and a maximum load radius of 48m, providing an ideal solution for mining operations eager to limit their footprint.

“We have invested in hybrid and electric vehicles for our fleet, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, enhanced maintenance practices and focused on lowering emissions intensity,” Pieyre said. “Additionally, we are implementing water-conservation techniques and waste management practices across all sites.

“These initiatives not only enhance our sustainability but also set a benchmark for environmental responsibility in the Australian mining industry.”

In an effort to keep itself accountable, Boom Logistics has made significant progress in developing a strategic three-year roadmap for measuring, reporting and addressing emissions intensity. Boom has established baseline emissions targets, responding to the sustainability expectations of key customers, and managed its carbon footprint to ensure the company adheres to the Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards.

Boom Logistics also understands the importance of making a positive social difference in the communities within which it operates.

Among its social initiatives, Boom sponsors the National Basketball League’s Perth Wildcats, a junior rugby league in Blackwater, the Warnbro Swans Colts team in the Peel Cricket Association, and is actively involved in the Perth Running Festival.

“We are deeply invested in supporting our communities through various initiatives,” Pieyre said.

“We have partnered with sports organisations to promote health and wellness, and we actively support Indigenous programs to foster inclusion and provide opportunities for Indigenous Australians.

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to social responsibility and our desire to make a positive impact beyond our core business activities.”

Boom Logistics is also expanding its efforts when it comes to supporting more inclusive and diverse crane and mining industries, implementing guidelines around selection bias so that when the company conducts its recruitment process, job opportunities are inclusive for everyone.

Boom also ensures its recruitment advertisements are focused on a specific job requirement, leaving it up to the applicant to determine whether an opportunity is a good fit for them.

As Australia’s only ASX-listed crane service provider, Boom Logistics understands the importance of upholding the highest standards of corporate governance to remain compliant.

But it’s not just enough for Boom to meet its obligations. The company has instilled a culture of corporate integrity to ensure it is going above and beyond.

“Being a listed public company brings with it a level of regulatory compliance but more so, on a day-to-day basis, governance at Boom is doing the right thing even when no-one is watching,” Pieyre said.

“We do it for our customers, our shareholders, our people and the communities in which we operate. Good governance is a cornerstone of sustainable business.”

Already a prominent brand in the Australian mining industry, Boom Logistics’ reputation is set to further strengthen as the company implements its ESG strategy and continues its operational expansion. Boom also understands the importance of integrating new technologies to improve operational efficiency and safety.

“Our long-term aspirations include leading the way in sustainable mining practices and leveraging technological advancements to drive innovation in the industry,” Pieyre said.

“We see significant opportunities in using artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, as well as in the adoption of renewable energy solutions. By staying at the forefront of these emerging trends, we aim to enhance our service offerings and deliver greater value to our clients and stakeholders.”

Boom Logistics is not just ticking the boxes when it comes to ESG; it is focused on embedding sustainability into the core of its business strategy.

This will strongly position Boom ahead of a clean-energy future where renewable technologies and solutions will be central to the success of mining operations and logistics.

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.