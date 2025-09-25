Inside AusProof’s journey to smarter, safer mining couplers

AusProof is expanding its efforts to develop smart coupler systems. Image: AusProof

For more than three decades, AusProof has held a deep commitment to safety, reliability and innovation.

The company has played a pivotal role in shaping the electrical infrastructure of Australia’s underground mines and heavy industry.

Since the mid-1980s, AusProof has built a legacy of engineering milestones, from pioneering an anti-tracking material that continues to underpin its designs, to launching the 11kV and 22kV phase segregated coupler systems that raised the bar for safety and performance in Australia.

The company went on to engineer the 35kV phase segregated coupler system in 2013 and later introduced its 11kV replaceable flange system, reducing maintenance times and costs for miners.

Each of these innovations reflects AusProof’s philosophy that technology should always meet the real-world needs of people working in the toughest conditions.

With headquarters in Gladstone, Queensland, AusProof remains proudly Australian-owned and operated.

The company specialises in electrical cable couplers for mining, tunnelling, pumping and heavy industry, with a reputation built on durability and safety.

Its product range spans flameproof and restrained couplers certified for Group I hazardous areas, high- and low-voltage systems compatible from 660V to 35kV, fibre optic couplers designed for high-performance signal transmission, and tools like the LED Live Line Indicator, which confirm live power with superior visibility. All are engineered to perform in the harshest conditions, particularly within the demanding environments of Australian mines.

AusProof’s technology has proven its worth in the field. At Callide Mine in Queensland, an AusProof 22kV coupler remained in full operational service for over 25 years.

“We have had no problems with the AusProof 22 kV coupler,” Callide mine maintenance supervisor Kevin Kington said. “It is astounding to think that it has been supplying power … for the last 25 years or so without any failures or downtime.”

For miners, this kind of reliability is more than a benchmark; it’s an assurance of uninterrupted operations.

AusProof has also pioneered designs that continue to set new standards for the industry. Its genderless coupler technology eliminates the risk of mismatched connections, while the removable flange system enables quicker, safer maintenance.

More recently, the introduction of aluminium low-voltage couplers has provided a lightweight and cost-effective option without compromising compatibility or performance.

As the mining industry accelerates toward electrification, automation and digital integration, AusProof is investing in the next generation of smart coupler systems.

These will be capable of monitoring temperature, load and wear in real time, providing operators with the data they need to make proactive safety and efficiency improvements.

At the same time, the company is exploring sustainable manufacturing practices and advanced materials science to ensure its products remain durable, reliable and environmentally responsible.

With a long history of Australian innovation and a future geared toward smart, sustainable technology, AusProof continues to power the progress of the nation’s mining sector.

By keeping safety, durability and efficiency at the core of its designs, the company has earned the trust of mine operators who know they can rely on AusProof where it matters most.