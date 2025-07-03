Innovation inspires MRIWA PhD scholarship winners

Image: Suriyo/stock.adobe.com

Three researchers, each with a track record for mining innovation, have been awarded the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia’s (MRIWA) 2025 PhD scholarships and student placement scheme.

Kenneth Akiti, Yasamin Hamidian, and Farid Ullah will each receive financial and academic support as they continue to develop unique solutions to some of the industry’s critical challenges.

The scholarships are awarded annually to WA-based PhD candidates undertaking research with the potential to have a significant impact on the state’s minerals industry. Subject areas are aligned to MRIWA’s research priority plan, and include innovations that improve the discovery rates of mineral resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the mining industry, and support alternative uses of mine tailings and mineral by-products.

Akiti, who was awarded the Odwyn Jones PhD Scholarship, has delivered vital research into retired mining vehicle batteries, developing a blueprint for responsible management amid both environmental and economic challenges.

Hamidian, winner of the MRIWA PhD Scholarship for Women, is leading the development of a gas-assisted ion-selective membrane for lithium-ion extraction from tailings.

And Ullah, awarded the MRIWA PhD Scholarship, is looking into advanced integration of electromagnetic data to enhance mineral exploration.

MRIWA also welcomed four new students to its Co-operative Education for Enterprise Development program, which is delivered through the University of Western Australia.

WA Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said the scholarship winners represented the next generation of talent helping to drive innovation across the resources sector and “deliver sustainable, cutting-edge solutions for the challenges of tomorrow”.

“We are excited to welcome this exceptional group of students whose research will contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous Western Australian minerals industry,” he said.

