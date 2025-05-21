Innovation front and centre at GRX25’s Accenture Innovation Zone

Image: GRX25

From next-gen robotics and quantum sensing to AI-powered modelling and electrification tech, the Accenture Innovation Zone has captured the imagination of delegates attending the inaugural Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25).

Being held in Brisbane this week, GRX25 has attracted change makers who are focused on revolutionising the future of resources through innovation and collaboration.

At the heart of the buzzing GRX25 exhibition floor, the Accenture Innovation Zone showcases 24 forward-thinking companies, entrepreneurs and start-ups tackling some of mining’s biggest challenges, from decarbonisation and safety to productivity and data integration.

The zone has attracted the brightest minds from across diverse industries to showcase transformative technologies and their application to the resources sector.

The selected innovators include:

• Loop Hydrometallurgy’s halion loop, a breakthrough process for low-cost, low emission copper extraction using saltwater-based chemistry;

• Jevons Robotics’ battery-electric robots, removing personnel from high-risk blast areas;

• Pointerra’s geospatial intelligence platform, enabling faster, collaborative decision making;

• Theia Simulation, offering real-time simulation tools for fleet decarbonisation;

• Nomad Atomics’ compact quantum sensors, which provide new gravity data insights for exploration.

Attendees can also explore AI-driven fatigue detection, predictive maintenance systems, simulation platforms for decarbonisation, and augmented reality interfaces that simplify complex operations.

The exciting tech developed by a range of homegrown innovators offers a rare chance to engage with solutions that are not just future-focused but are ready to be deployed today.

“The energy in the Innovation Zone is incredible,” Austmine chief executive officer Christine Gibbs Stewart said. “It really shows how advanced mining is in embracing new tech such as AI, quantum and AR.”

“We are an industry at the cutting-edge and it is exciting that our METS sector is pioneering the solutions of tomorrow.

“We have a highly innovative community which must be fostered and grown, and GRX is a dynamic new platform for growing the next generation of mining tech.”

“The Innovation Zone at GRX25 demonstrates our commitment to fostering collaborative and progressive approaches to complex challenges,” AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin.

“This is a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life, and connect with key-decision makers who understand the immense value these innovations will bring to our sector.”

As GRX25 continues, the Accenture Innovation Zone is a must-visit destination for all delegates looking to connect with these emerging technologies.

To explore the full list of participating companies and innovations: https://www.grx.au/innovation-zone