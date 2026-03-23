Industry veteran takes the helm at Glencore

Image: Marlon Trottmann/shutterstock.com

Glencore has tapped industry veteran Peter Sharpe as chief executive officer (CEO) of its Australian coal business, following the departure of Ian Cribb.

Sharpe brings more than 30 years of global mining experience across Australia, Papua New Guinea, and North and South America, as well as senior operational leadership roles with Newcrest, BHP and South32.

While having previously worked with Glencore, Sharpe served as BHP Billiton’s vice president for Colombia Coal and asset president for New South Wales (NSW) Energy Coal. He also held managerial and directorial roles at Newcrest and was CEO of OceanaGold Corporation, overseeing gold deposits in New Zealand and the Philippines.

“We welcome Peter back to Glencore and look forward to his leadership to continue building on the success of our Australian coal assets,” Glencore said in a statement.

Sharpe takes the helm at a time when Glencore has been actively exploring strategic options to strengthen its portfolio. Earlier this year, the company engaged in discussions with Rio Tinto over a potential merger but ultimately decided not to proceed, citing differences over leadership arrangements and valuation.

Glencore had indicated that retaining the chair and executive officer roles under Rio’s terms “is not in the best interest” of its shareholders and maintained that it aims to provide transition-enabling commodities while remaining well positioned to meet modern energy needs.

Under Sharpe’s leadership, Glencore plans to continue upgrading the quality of its portfolio assets, investing strategically in new opportunities, and leveraging its copper and coal projects to secure long-term growth.

For Cribb, who announced plans to retire earlier this month, his departure marks the end of a 50-year career in the industry, including key contributions to Glencore Australia’s coal business.

Glencore is one of Australia’s largest coal producers, operating a mix of open-cut and underground mines in NSW and Queensland, including the Ulan coal mine, which received approval to access an additional 18.8 million tonnes of coal and a licence until 2035.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.