Industry supports Qld mining lease review withdrawal

Peak industry bodies have welcomed the Queensland Government’s decision to withdraw the mining lease objections review in favour of moving it under the Resources Cabinet Committee’s responsibilities.

Initiated by the previous State Government in June 2023, the mining lease objections review was being conducted by the Queensland Law Reform Commission (QLRC).

The QLRC was asked to review and make recommendations about the processes to determine contested applications for mining leases in the state under the Mineral Resources Act 1989 and associated environmental authorities under the Environmental Protection Act 1994.

While the final report and recommendations were due on June 30, Queensland Attorney-General Deb Frecklington has formally withdrawn the reference for the review. This means the report is no longer required.

“One of the (Queensland) Government’s 100-day plan commitments was to establish the Resources Cabinet Committee (RCC),” Frecklington said.

“The RCC will be considering policies and initiatives to maintain and improve the competitiveness of Queensland’s resources sector and the value of its supply chain, including bringing forward solutions that will reduce delays and improve approval time frames.

“Given the RCC’s focus, the QLRC’s current review is no longer required.”

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has welcomed the withdrawal, citing potential regulation duplication and further approvals delays.

“QRC has engaged constructively on behalf of its members with the QLRC making several submissions to the review,” QRC said.

“The QRC submissions expressed concerns that the review could lead to further duplication of regulation and delays in approvals of new resources projects through activist lawfare.”

QRC also welcomed the introduction of the RCC, describing it as “an effective platform to streamline project approvals and maintain strict environmental and regulatory standards”.

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) has also supported the end of the mining lease objections review, with chief executive officer Warren Pearce describing it as “treading old ground”.

“This decision to scrap the review is to be commended and demonstrates a willingness to get on with the job,” Pearce said.

“Moving the mining lease objection review to the agenda of the RCC is a positive step for the industry and the community. There are great opportunities for new projects, growth and jobs in Queensland.

“By focusing on policy initiatives that streamline processes and remove red tape, there will be more value added to the economy and local supply chains. Spending less time on reviews and more time on solutions to reduce delays and improve approval time frames is supported by industry.”

