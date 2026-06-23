The Bulk Handling Technical Conference is bringing together some of the industry’s leading engineers, innovators and technical specialists, offering attendees the opportunity to gain practical insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping bulk materials handling today.

Running alongside Bulk Expo from September 16-17, the conference program will feature a diverse range of presentations covering conveyor technology, wear management, mining innovation, dust control, safety, storage, flow challenges and engineering solutions.

Among the expert speakers confirmed for the program is Tiago Cousseau, consulting engineer at TUNRA Bulk Solids, who will present Assessing Conveyor Belt Wear Resistance: A Critical Review of Current Test Methods.

His session will explore the effectiveness of current belt wear testing methodologies and provide valuable insights into improving conveyor performance and longevity.

Principal structural engineer at WGA Bob Dunbabin will share his expertise in Travel System Design for Mobile Ship Loading Conveyor.

Drawing on real-world engineering experience, Dunbabin will examine the complexities involved in designing reliable and efficient travel systems for mobile ship loading applications.

Attendees will also hear from head of sales at Koch Solutions Luke Bennett who will present IBEX – The Future of Deep Mining, while engineer at BFM Global and BFM Australia Matthew Bailey will deliver a practical presentation titled From Downtime to Uptime: Reducing Dust Leaks and Increasing Productivity with Quality Flexible Connectors.

The conference also provides a unique opportunity to connect with peers facing similar challenges, engage directly with technical experts and discover the latest innovations being showcased on the Bulk exhibition floor.

Whether you’re involved in mining, ports, manufacturing, processing, agriculture, construction materials or industrial operations, the Bulk Handling Technical Conference delivers valuable knowledge for engineers, plant managers, operators, maintenance professionals and business leaders alike.

With increasing pressure on industry to improve efficiency, safety and reliability, the conference offers an invaluable opportunity to stay ahead of emerging trends and learn from some of the sector’s most experienced voices.

Tickets for the conference are now available. Secure your place to gain access to cutting-edge technical knowledge, practical case studies and the industry connections that can help drive better outcomes for your business.

Click here to view the full conference program, complete with the first round of confirmed speakers. For tickets, visit the Bulk Handling Technical Conference website.