Industry body welcomes Australia’s response to US tariffs

Image: Einstock/shutterstock.com

The Federal Government has released a five-point plan to counter new US tariffs.

This includes providing $50 million to sectors affected by the tariffs, providing $1 billion in zero-interest loans through the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation, prioritising Australian-made products, and a pledge to strengthen anti-dumping laws for sectors such as steel and aluminium.

The plan also aims to establish a Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve, with Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) chief executive officer Warren Pearce saying the initiative could strengthen Australia’s position as a reliable supplier to the world, including to the US.

“Make no mistake,” Pearce said. “Australia is a critical minerals powerhouse. We can be the reliable supplier of critical minerals to the world, including the United States.

“Indeed, the fact that President Trump has excluded a raft of critical minerals in the tariff crackdown today, shows that Australia has a strong hand to play.

“To this point, a ‘Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve’ could be a very clever way of positioning ourselves in these strategic conversations.”

The plan follows US President Donald Trump’s trade policy, which will see a baseline 10 per cent tariff on Australian imports come into affect on April 5.

Pearce explained that the strategic reserve could further incentivise critical minerals exploration and production in Australia and create a strategic stockpile that provides Australia greater resilience against global trade measures, and greater influence over these critical mineral supply chains.

“However, we will have to wait to see the detail of this proposal before industry can fully judge it,” Pearce said.

“Given the ground is moving so quickly, the onus is now on our political parties to figure out how best to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Beyond critical minerals, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged $1 billion in zero-interest loans to assist affected industries, along with $50 million to help impacted sectors find new markets.

AMEC supports the Federal Government’s plans to not retaliate with tariffs of their own.

“Australia is an exporting nation,” Pearce said. “We don’t stand to benefit from adding further fuel to the fire by imposing reciprocal tariffs.”