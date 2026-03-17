‘Industry-academia powerhouse’ to bolster WA rare earths project

Head of Curtin’s Western Australian School of Mines Professor Mark Buntine (left) and Victory Metals CEO and executive director Brendan Clark. Image: Curtin University

Curtin University and Victory Metals have partnered to accelerate the development of a major rare earth project in Western Australia.

The partnership will see Victory collaborate with the Australian Government-backed and Curtin-led Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Trailblazer initiative to work on Victory’s North Stanmore heavy rare earth element (HREE) project.

Head of Curtin’s Western Australian school of mines and John Curtin distinguished professor Mark Buntine said the partnership reflected Curtin’s leadership in critical minerals and advanced processing.

“Curtin is a national leader in minerals processing, hydrometallurgy and sustainable resource technologies, with advanced facilities and a strong track record of translating research into industry outcomes,” Buntine said.

“We are proud to lead the technical development of this nationally significant project, bringing together our world-class expertise with Victory Metals’ exceptional North Stanmore rare earth resource.

Buntine said the partnership will aim to optimise systems in place and drive the project towards commercial production.

Curtin will contribute specialist staff with expertise in water management, recycling and recovery, metallurgy and more. They will work alongside Victory’s technical team, offering support with the studies required to advance the project and co-develop a pilot plant.

Based near Cue in Western Australia, the North Stanmore HREE project is Australia’s biggest clay-hosted heavy rare earth resource.

Victory Metals chief executive officer and executive director Brendan Clark said the partnership combined an exceptional resource with world-class research.

“Victory, Curtin and the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Trailblazer create an unbeatable industry-academia powerhouse,” Clark said.

“This partnership delivers massive technical momentum, positions us to lead Australia’s heavy rare earth supply chain and puts sustainable production firmly within reach.”

Western Australia Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said the partnership would bring significant benefits.

“I am excited to see an innovative, ambitious company like Victory Metals teaming up with an Australia’s leading mining-focused tertiary institution, Curtin’s WA School of Mines, to accelerate the development of an important rare earths project in WA,” Michael said.

“This is the type of partnership that will help the state and Australia position itself as a leader in the production and processing or rare earth elements which are so critical in industries such as wind turbines, electric vehicles and medical applications.”

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