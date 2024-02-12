Industrial networks for underground mines and tunnels

Image: Strata Worldwide.

Strata Worldwide is pleased to globally distribute the Vernetzen range of networking solutions. The solutions represent a new approach to industrial mining networks that enable vehicle automation in underground environments.

Wi-Fi over coax (WoC): long linear coverage Wi-Fi solution for industrial applications

Vernetzen’s WoC wireless access system, available through Strata Worldwide, provides industrial-grade high-bandwidth networking for reliable and continuous connectivity for industrial field devices and applications such as communication, tracking, cameras, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), safety systems, autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, and train-to-trackside connectivity.

These powerful capabilities can enable autonomous operation of critical mobile assets in underground mining and tunnelling and deliver a high-reliability solution for applications that need robust high bandwidth wireless connectivity.

