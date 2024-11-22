In the Green

Niobium ore. Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

The results from drilling at Encounter Resources’ Green prospect are in – and they’re looking favourable.

The Green prospect sits within the Aileron project in Western Australia, a site which is now confirmed to hold extensive, enriched, high-grade niobium mineralisation in the upper portion.

These initial results demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade niobium system found at WA1’s Luni project in mid-November.

“Green is a large mineralised carbonatite (over 3km long) containing multiple zones of shallow, high-grade niobium mineralisation identified with aircore drilling,” Encounter executive chairman Will Robinson said.

“The first RC holes completed at the western side of Green demonstrate some of the best, depth extensive niobium mineralisation in the West Arunta.

“A further 30 RC drill holes have been completed at Green, through the better mineralised zones defined by aircore drilling, and we look forward to providing further assay results in the months ahead.”

The holes contain broad runs of consistent and high-grade niobium, underpinning some of the thickest and highest-grade drill intercepts achieved to date in the region.

While these results are from exploration drilling only, the company expects focused resource definition drilling is likely to return further zones of high-grade mineralisation.

Encounter is expecting further batches of assays from the remaining 30 drill holes to be returned in the coming months, while metallurgical test work and flotation tests will be completed in the first half of 2025.

