Important questions for steel cord belt systems

Flexco’s senior training and technical specialist Russ Heintz explores the advantages of steel cord belts, the complexities of splicing, and the critical questions maintenance teams should consider to stay prepared for unexpected downtime.

The heavy-duty mining industry has belt conveyor systems that operate under extremely harsh conditions. Because of this, they are constantly susceptible to damage, leading to site downtime, excess repair costs, and potential profit loss.

One such conveyor belt type that consistently needs rapid repair is steel cord.

Simply put, they are strong and can often handle the tough application needs that their operators require. However, when they break down, many sites are often unprepared to spring into action.

I think this warrants some time to delve into important information on steel cord belts that can make your operation run smoother and keep you from feeling the pain that arises with downtime

Why steel cord belts are beneficial

Steel cord belting is useful for many heavy-duty mines. The steel strands that are embedded in the rubber of the belt allow for an incredibly tough conveying process, providing a high level of tensile strength that is tremendously resistant to excess wear and damage.

Additionally, steel cord belts often boast an increased troughing ability, giving operators the chance to more easily carry material and allowing them to move their belt from flat to trough over a shorter distance than other conventional methods.

Steel cord belts are also increasingly being adopted into mining belt lines across the globe. At this point, it would be wise to familiarise yourself with the technology and be prepared for the challenges that can arise when using them. This is particularly true for three belt types: port load-out belts, mainline belts, and select feeder belts.

Overall, steel cord belts are convenient for these applications because they can take on heavy, abrasive loads, and do so with little to no worry of elongation. In turn, they will maintain the proper stretch and length required for conveying and avoid excess wear at a better rate than other belt types.

Why keeping steel cord belts healthy is crucial

Maintaining a high standard of belt health is always important, but it is especially so for operators using steel cord belts.

There are real, major financial consequences when they are left uncared for. In an industry like coal mining, downtime is costly and is only amplified when dealing with larger-scale belt conveyors.

The actual cost to re-splice a damaged steel cord belt can be massive. For solutions like vulcanisation, this is particularly true. Sites must often utilise a third-party to vulcanise their belt. This process can take quite a bit of time, as these service providers often have their calendars booked out in advance. In an emergency downtime scenario, this can force operators to wait days, hurting their overall profit margin.

How can you help to limit the negative financial impact that comes with downtime? By investing in a specialised steel cord conveyor belt splicing solution.

What to Ask Before Choosing a Steel Cord Belt Splicing Solution

The material you are not moving during conveyor downtime costs a lot of money. That figure is only amplified as time goes on.

The best way to prepare for a downtime incident is to think through what measures you can take before one happens. The following are questions that you and your maintenance team should be asking to bolster your downtime reaction response for your steel cord belts.

How much time do I have to get the belt up and running?

Steel cord belts are often used in time-sensitive jobs where crews have a strict deadline. If a belt goes down, your whole production can come to a screeching halt. Unless there is a thorough, structured maintenance plan in place, your team can be left scrambling.

To determine the most effective method for splicing, sites should ask themselves when they need the belt back up and running.

Typically, steel cord belts are central to the success of an operation. For example, if a shipment of coal is needed as soon as possible and financial concerns start mounting the longer you wait, a fast-acting solution will need to be found quickly.

However, some sites may consider waiting for vulcanisation due to their application needs.

What splice methods are available and how long will they take?

For belts that need to be back into operation quickly, sites should consider utilising the FXC Steel Cord Belt Fastening System.

The FXC gives operators the ability to get their downed conveyor belt up and running quickly. On a 1800mm wide belt, it would take four workers approximately five hours to install the FXC and fully seal the splice with a liquid urethane compound, enabling the belt to get back in operation.

Conveniently, the FXC can be “prespliced” before use. In turn, operators can prepare FXC kits to meet their belt specifications before a downtime incident occurs, allowing them to splice more efficiently as needed.

The FXC can be used to pull a new belt onto the conveyor system.

The ability to quickly react to downtime is crucial. Just like you would have a fire extinguisher on hand for emergency situations, the same could be said for the FXC.

Flexco strongly advise its partners with steel cord belts to keep a few FXC splice kits on hand for future splices, especially for those in more remote locations as they may have to wait an extended period of time for other splice methods. Doing so gives maintenance crews the power to get their belts back up and running much more efficiently on their own terms.

As mentioned previously, an alternative option for steel cord belt splicing is to use vulcanisation.

Vulcanisation is a strong splice that, when done properly, can last a long time. By melting the belt ends together, operators can create a strong seamless splice.

However, vulcanisation may require more belting material, thus more belt prep work, to successfully splice. The amount of belt and time to strip cords to install an FXC splice is comparatively lower.

What is the severity of my downtime and how long can I wait for a splicing solution?

Another major factor in determining what solution works for your downtime incident is by determining what level of damage has been done.

If a belt is down and a site wants to take some time to evaluate long-term solutions, something like the FXC is the perfect choice. By installing FXC fasteners on their damaged belt, facilities can continue production while they determine their long-term splice needs.

If the right decision is to schedule vulcanisation, their maintenance team can install fasteners as a stopgap measure while they wait.

Make the right steel cord belt splicing choice

Investing in an effective steel cord belt splicing solution is of prime importance for all mining facilities.

Having a plan in place allows you to react quickly to downtime, saving you from negative financial implications and impacting customer relationships when material is not delivered.

