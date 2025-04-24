Impact expands HPA aspirations

Image: pikcha/shutterstock.com

Impact Minerals has announced its plans to acquire a 50 per cent interest in Alluminous, claiming the title as the largest shareholder.

The total acquisition cost amounts to $2.2 million which will be shared equally between existing Alluminous shareholders and Impact.

The strategic decision was made in an effort to accelerate Impact’s entry into the high-purity alumina (HPA) market, granting the company immediate access to the HiPurA HPA process which has demonstrated approximately 99.99 per cent 4N HPA purity.

Impact will look to integrate its Lake Hope project into the HiPurA process through back-engineering, unlocking a new pathway using chemical feedstocks.

“Our due diligence identified a robust, well-designed technology and business plan,” Impact managing director Dr. Mike Jones said. “The HiPurA process demonstrated innovation, scalability, and the proven ability to produce 4N HPA at the micro-plant scale. The associated pilot plant, which is capable of producing at least 25 tonnes of HPA per year, is nearing commissioning.

“This acquisition provides more than just a process, it gives us real assets, well-credentialed partners, and a faster path to revenue. Impact is now uniquely positioned to become part of a vertically integrated, globally competitive supplier of HPA.”

The strategic partnership between Impact and Alluminous will combine technical and financial expertise, including the opportunity to utilise Impact’s CRC-P research grant which supports the integration of membrane technologies and strengthens the potential for government funding.

The HiPurA technology was previously developed and owned by HiPurA Pty Ltd and ChemX Materials, however, both companies entered voluntary administration on January 2 this year.

This paved the way for the creation of new company Alluminous, which acquired 100 per cent of HiPurA Pty Ltd and the HPA technology that came with it.

