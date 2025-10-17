IMARC 2025: Global Mining Innovation Exchange

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

Austmine and Austrade are excited to present the Global Mining Innovation Exchange at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney.

The Global Mining Innovation Exchange provides a unique opportunity to establish relationships with major mining markets.

This event will help globally focused METS companies to:

Understand the current supply needs, technology requirements and operational priorities of leading mining organisations.

Introduce value-adding solutions and highlight business capabilities to potential customers.

Directly engage in Q&A with mining decision-makers to gain critical information to support market entry and expansion into key global markets.

How it works

METS company representatives are separated across various tables. Each table has a mining organisation, discussion facilitator and other METS representatives.

METS representatives will have 15 minutes for discussions with the mining organisation before they move to the next table, meeting all mining organisations across the course of the event. It is a fast and efficient way to connect with customers and explore avenues for working together.

Event details

Date: Wednesday 22 October, 2025

Time: 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Location: ICC 14 Darling Drive Sydney, NSW

Registration

The Global Mining Innovation Exchange is open to members and non-members with an IMARC registration. If you are not already registered to attend IMARC, you can register via the following options using the discount codes:

15 per cent off full delegate pass: 5F4M4B

Free expo pass: 5K2R47

Registration is essential.

By registering for this event, you consent to Austmine sharing your personal information with Austrade, and for your personal information to be collected and used in accordance with Austrade’s Privacy Policy.