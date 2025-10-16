IMARC 2025: Global METS Market Briefings

Image: Yellow Boat / stock.adobe.com

Austmine and Austrade are pleased to present a series of Global METS Market Briefings during the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney.

These sessions will explore emerging opportunities and trends across key international mining markets, providing valuable insights for METS companies looking to expand and diversify globally.

Event details

Wednesday 22nd Oct 2025

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Briefing schedule

LATAM: Brazil & Peru | 9:00am – 9:45am

Saudi Arabia | 10:00am – 10:45am

Mongolia | 11:00am – 11:45am

Southeast Asia: Indonesia & The Philippines | 12:00pm – 12:45pm

Participants are welcome to attend all sessions or select those most relevant to their business interests. You can indicate your preferences during the registration process.

This will be an exclusive opportunity to hear from Austrade’s global network of advisors, key customers and experienced METS companies on the latest market trends, emerging METS opportunities, market entry considerations, and potential business challenges to navigate.

This is a must-attend event for Australian METS companies seeking to drive global growth.

Registration

Global METS Market Briefings are open to members and non-members with an IMARC registration. If you are not already registered to attend IMARC, you can register via the following options using the discount codes:

15 per cent off Full Delegate Pass: 5F4M4B

Free Expo Pass: 5K2R47

Registration is essential.

By registering for this event, you consent to Austmine sharing your personal information with Austrade, and for your personal information to be collected and used in accordance with Austrade’s Privacy Policy.