IMARC 2025: A global occasion

Image: IMARC

The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) will host leaders and decision-makers from over 120 countries when it takes place in Sydney in October.

The event brings together global political influencers from more than 120 countries – including Saudi Arabia, Botswana, Sweden, Uganda and Timor-Leste – in one place, providing a forum for three days of networking, collaboration and discussion.

The “global meeting place” for the mining industry will feature delegations from more than 20 nations, an impressive attendance of over 10,000, over 450 speakers and more than 500 exhibitors for delegates to explore.

Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King will once again deliver the Ministerial address on the opening morning of the conference on October 21.

Beyond international attendance, every state and territory in Australia is set to be represented.

The three-day conference has been described as “an unparalleled opportunity” for associations, industries and political leaders to showcase their diverse portfolio to a range of different stakeholders and potential investors.

“This is no longer just an Australian event. It is a central forum where governments, industry leaders, and innovators come together to forge partnerships, navigate geopolitical challenges, and shape the future of mining across jurisdictions,” IMARC chief operating officer Anita Richards said.

The event takes place between October 21–23 at the ICC Sydney.