IMARC 2024 kicks off in Sydney

Over 9000 delegates have arrived at ICC Sydney to mark the first day of the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) 2024.

“As the world races to secure what will power the next generation, we all know that we need to rethink how we operationalise the energy transition, leveraging new innovations and deep partnerships across the sector,” speaker and leadership development executive Holly Ransom said while opening the event.

MARC is an important opportunity to meet buyers, investors and future partners from across the world.

“By connecting global and local leaders, and fostering impactful partnerships, IMARC is helping shape an industry that is resilient, forward-thinking, and prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” IMARC chief operating officer Anita Richards said.

Federal Minister for Resources Madeleine King and NSW Minister for Finance and Natural Resources Courtney Houssos addressed attendees on the opening day, unveiling policies aimed at fostering sustainable growth, reinforcing Australia’s critical mineral supply chains, and supporting the country’s path toward net-zero emissions.

“The resources sector is crucial to Australia’s prosperity and our ability to meet net-zero targets,” King said.

“The industry must continue to tell the story of its role in the energy transition, the economic benefits it provides, and the high standards of safety and environmental care it maintains.”

Houssos echoed these sentiments, emphasising the NSW Government’s focus on energy opportunities and partnerships to attract investment in green industries.

“NSW is on the cusp of realising the opportunities in energy, but we know we’re not alone in the global race,” she said.

“We will need six times the amount of critical minerals currently mined to meet net-zero commitments – and we know all of this can be found in NSW.”

