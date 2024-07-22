IMARC 2024: Global leaders unite

Image: piai/stock.adobe.com

The 2024 International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is set to be the largest and most impactful in its history.

This year’s event will feature an expanded program, bringing together global experts, leaders, ministers, and delegates from over 120 countries.

Held at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 29–31, IMARC 2024 will showcase an extensive exhibition of cutting-edge equipment and technology all under one roof.

With more than 600 speakers, over 9000 delegates, and 20,000 square meters of exhibition space, IMARC has firmly established itself as one of the largest global business events hosted in Australia each year.

IMARC 2024 promises to deliver an inspiring event experience with topical, thought-provoking and interactive panel discussions, keynote interviews, and industry spotlights.

Attendees will have unmatched opportunities to engage with industry thought leaders and gain cutting-edge insights into the latest trends and technologies transforming the mining sector.

Hosted annually by Beacon Events, IMARC convenes a distinguished group of speakers and industry experts, providing Australian companies with invaluable opportunities to network, showcase their products and services, and drive business growth.

“Each year, IMARC offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration,” IMARC chief operating officer Anita Richards said.

“It’s the place where groundbreaking ideas are shared, new partnerships are forged, and the future of the industry is shaped.”

IMARC remains one of Australia’s premier events for leading mining and resource executives, government officials, and mining equipment, technology, and services companies.

This year’s conference promises even more opportunities for decision-makers across the entire supply chain, including site, facilities, procurement, and fleet managers, as well as original equipment manufacturers.

The conference program features sessions covering themes such as digital transformation, mining innovation, energy transition and decarbonisation, mine and project development, global opportunities, and ESG collaboration.

Attendees are encouraged to get ready for an event where innovation meets opportunity, and the brightest minds in mining drive the industry forward.

For more information and to register for IMARC 2024, visit the IMARC website

