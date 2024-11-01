IMARC 2024 ends on a high

Image: Prime Creative Media

The stage is set for Sydney to once again host the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in 2025 after a record 2024 showing.

A record 9000 delegates from 115 countries wrapped up three days of intensive networking, learning and deal-making at the final day of IMARC on October 31, with chief operating officer Anita Richards thanking all involved for their efforts.

“As we celebrate the remarkable success of another IMARC, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our founding partners Austmine, AusIMM and Mines and Money and our host partner the NSW Government for their unwavering support,” Richards said.

“A special thank you must also go to our sponsors and exhibitors, whose invaluable contributions are propelling us into the future. I also want to acknowledge our incredible team, whose dedication and passion drive this event forward.”

The 2025 event has already sold around 70 per cent of exhibition space, with companies keen to get involved for another year.

“This year’s IMARC has delivered great results in terms of Weir brand visibility and engagement with partners and customers,” Weir regional managing director – Asia Pacific mineral division Kristen Walsh said. “The week was filled with productive meetings and valuable networking opportunities.

“Our role in the speaker program provided visibility, helped us secure important meetings, and positioned us well with our customers.”

MASPRO national sales manager Peter Lowenhoff said IMARC 2024 had been “wildly successful”.

“The event itself is such a great opportunity for brand exposure and marketing, as well networking, learning and staying in touch with global issues and opportunities,” he said.

“It has definitely been a great return on investment, and we look forward to next year’s event.”

