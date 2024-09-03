Iluka director steps down

Image: methaphum/stock.adobe.com

Iluka has announced the retirement of one of its long-standing non-executive directors.

Marcelo Bastos stood down from his role on August 31, after being on the Iluka board since February 2014.

Iluka chairman Rob Cole said Bastos contributed “significantly” to the company’s growth and strategic direction.

“Marcelo played a pivotal role during his tenure, supporting the achievement of milestones including the final investment decisions for the Cataby, Eneabba rare earths refinery, and Balranald projects; and the demergers of Deterra royalties and Sierra Rutile,” Cole said.

“Marcelo has demonstrated leadership as chair of the sustainability committee in developing and progressing the delivery of Iluka’s strategy to be a safe, responsible and sustainable supplier of critical minerals.”

Bastos also sat on the Iluka member of nominations, audit and risk committees.

“On behalf of my fellow directors and Iluka’s management, I would like to thank Marcelo for his professional and dedicated service to Iluka’s shareholders,” Bastos said. “We wish Marcelo all the best in his future endeavours.”

Bastos is currently a company board director at Anglo American who is the company’s chair of global workforce advisory, member nominations and sustainability.

Bastos also previously worked in various roles at BHP, OZ Minerals and Vale.

In late August, Iluka revealed it had made $606 million in revenue from mineral sands operations during the first half of 2024.

