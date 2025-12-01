Illawarra Coal’s Appin mine goes green

Image: Small Smiles_dimple/stock.adobe.com

The NSW government has approved a major modification at Illawarra Coal’s Bulli Seam Operations coal mine, introducing technology that will slash emissions and support local jobs.

Illawarra Coal will build a pilot regenerative thermal oxidiser at its Appin mine ventilation site. The system captures ventilation air and heats it to break down methane into carbon dioxide and water, reducing emissions released into the atmosphere.

Methane is over 80 times more impactful than carbon dioxide, and the new oxidiser is expected to cut the mine’s emissions by 36,000 tonnes a year, equivalent to removing 8,500 petrol cars from the road.

“The approval of this modification allows the Appin mine to improve its environmental performance while continuing to provide coal for steelmaking,” NSW Minister for Planning and Public Space Paul Scully said.

“Once complete, the new regenerative thermal oxidiser will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 36,000 tonnes every year. Innovations like this reduce emissions and help meet our legislated targets.”

The Bulli Seam Operations mine, which primarily produces metallurgical coal, will maintain its current extraction levels. The mine employs around 1,100 people, with the oxidiser construction creating an additional 20 to 30 jobs over 12 months. Minor site works, including vegetation clearing and earthworks, are also included at the site.

“The Appin mine has been a major employer in the Illawarra for years,” NSW Minister for Finance and Natural Resources Courtney Houssos said. This is a good example of the investments being made by the coal mining industry to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, while continuing to extract the metallurgical coal critical to producing steel.

“This means fewer emissions and more jobs – a win for the environment and for the NSW economy.”