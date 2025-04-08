IGO CFO resigns

Image: Timon/stock.adobe.com

IGO chief financial officer (CFO) Kathleen Bozanic has retired from the company to continue her non-executive career.

Bozanic was appointed as IGO CFO in 2022 after initially serving three years as the company’s non-executive director while also holding the title of chair of the audit and risk committee.

“Kath has made a significant contribution to IGO since she stepped down from the board to take up her executive role as CFO,” IGO chief executive officer, Ivan Vella said.

“We are grateful that she has given us significant notice of her decision to return to non-executive roles, which will allow an orderly transition.

“She started as CFO at a very critical time for the business and has had a significant positive impact helping steer the business through the challenges of the past few years. Her expertise, professionalism and commitment have been instrumental in positioning our business well for the future.”

IGO will take steps to secure a new successor before Bozanic retires in December.

IGO chief people and sustainability officer Sam Retallack is also stepping down, effective from the June quarter.

Retallack is set to pursue other challenges outside of IGO following 13 years with the company. Vella said she has been vital in maintaining staff and upholding company values.

“Sam was pivotal in working across the business to develop our purpose and values,” Vella said. “This pivotal piece of work remains critical in attracting and retaining our people and guiding our strategy and growth.”

