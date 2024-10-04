ICMM adds Newmont CEO to the board

Tom Palmer. Image: Newmont

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) has announced Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Newmont, as its new chair.

Palmer succeeds Iván Arriagada, CEO of Antofagasta Minerals, who has led the ICMM for the past two years.

ICMM is governed by a council made up of the CEOs from its 24 member companies, with the chair appointed from within the group and their term lasts for approximately two years.

“I am delighted to welcome Tom as our new chair as we embark on our new strategy to drive responsible mining practices under a consolidated Standard while enhancing dialogue and engagement with our stakeholders,” ICMM president and CEO Rohitesh Dhawan said.

“Tom has led by example in this regard, having chaired ICMM’s Social Performance Advisory Group and through his genuine sustainability leadership within our industry.”

Palmer said he is excited to be working with ICMM.

“Newmont is a founding member of ICMM, sharing its vision for a safe, just and sustainable mining industry,” he said.

“I look forward to working closely with ICMM leadership, council members, and the wider mining industry. My focus will be on building support across the sector for a consolidated mining standard.”

Arriagada has welcomed Palmer into the fold.

“It has been an honour to lead the ICMM Council, and I am proud of the progress we have made, especially on the issues of tailings management, nature, diversity, equity and inclusion and better engagement with Indigenous Peoples,” outgoing chair Iván Arriagada said.

Palmer’s appointment marks a new chapter in ICMM’s efforts to promote responsible mining practices worldwide.

In recent news at Newmont, the company recently made progress towards finalising its acquisition of the Telfer mine and Havieron project, with the company meeting two of the conditions needed to complete the deal.

When Greatland and Newmont struck its $US475 million deal earlier this month, it was on the condition that Newmont complete the remediation of the Telfer tailings storage facility 8 (TFS8) – which cracked earlier this year – so the deposition of tailings can recommence for 14 consecutive days.