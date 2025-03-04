Hybrid and electric: The future of sustainable cranes

The MC85 is a groundbreaking crane designed for zero-emission performance. Image: Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics is leading the Australian resources industry into a new era of sustainability and decarbonisation.

As the Australian mining industry increasingly embraces sustainability and decarbonisation, Boom Logistics is leading the charge by integrating innovative technologies that prioritise environmental, social and governance (ESG).

This has seen the company make significant strides in reducing its environmental footprint, underscoring its dedication to a sustainable mining future.

Reflecting on Boom Logistics’ ESG journey, chief executive officer Ben Pieyre highlighted the importance of actionable change.

“Last year was transformative for us,” Pieyre said. “We focused heavily on reducing our carbon footprint. As we continue to seek advancement in accessible and affordable biofuels, our hybrid and electric cranes remain central to our decarbonisation mission.”

A new era of cranes

A standout in Boom Logistics’ sustainability efforts has been the introduction of the Tadano AC 4.080-1 hybrid crane, the first of its kind in Australia.

Now fully operational in Western Australia, the AC 4.080-1 features Tadano’s innovative electro-hydraulic e-PACK, enabling zero-emission crane operation and significantly reducing noise pollution. This hybrid crane is a game-changer, demonstrating that sustainability and productivity can go hand-in-hand.

Complementing this is the fully electric MC85, a groundbreaking crane designed for zero-emission performance.

With its transportable design, the MC85 brings unparalleled flexibility, enabling seamless relocation between job sites without sacrificing environmental responsibility.

The MC85 sets a powerful precedent, proving the viability of electric solutions in the mining sector – a traditionally energy-intensive industry.

Delivering real impact

The integration of hybrid and electric cranes into Boom’s fleet has already yielded measurable results. These technologies have not only reduced the company’s diesel consumption but have also improved operational efficiency, demonstrating that sustainability initiatives can deliver tangible benefits across multiple fronts.

“Our hybrid and electric cranes are proof that innovation drives results,” Pieyre said. “But the journey doesn’t end here. Working with our suppliers, we see immense potential for expanding these technologies and further embedding sustainability into our operations.”

Beyond the environmental benefits, Boom’s investments are setting a new industry standard. By adopting advanced, energy-efficient solutions, the company is paving the way for other mining service providers to follow suit.

Collaboration is key

Despite Boom’s achievements, Pieyre emphasised that real progress requires industry-wide cooperation.

“Sustainability is a shared responsibility,” he said. “As a service provider, our ability to support decarbonisation depends on collaboration with our clients and suppliers, and the need for operational transformation and infrastructural readiness. Together, we can align our efforts and turn shared goals into real outcomes.”

Boom’s proactive approach highlights the importance of partnerships in driving meaningful environmental change. By aligning its ESG goals with its clients’ sustainability initiatives, the company is fostering a culture of shared accountability and mutual progress.

Driving a greener future

Boom Logistics’ commitment to sustainability extends beyond technology. The company actively supports community engagement and industry initiatives that promote sustainable practices, solidifying its reputation as a leader in responsible business.

“Our goal is to inspire others in the mining industry to adopt innovative, sustainable solutions,” Pieyre said. “Together, we can create a greener, more sustainable future.”

As the Australian mining sector continues its net-zero transition, Boom Logistics exemplifies how innovation, collaboration and bold leadership can drive the change needed for a sustainable tomorrow.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.