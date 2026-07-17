Public hearings have opened on the future of Hunter Valley Operations (HVO), with the New South Wales Independent Planning Commission to decide whether the coal mine near Singleton keeps running until 2045, along with its more than 1500 direct jobs.

“NSW has the chance to lock in hundreds of jobs and billions in investment and export revenue for the next two decades,” NSW Mining, the state’s peak mining body, said.

The NSW Department of Planning spent four years assessing the HVO Continuation Project and found its environmental impacts, including greenhouse gas emissions, can be managed in line with NSW Government policy.

Its figures put the mine’s contribution to the NSW economy at $6.9 billion over the past four years, including $3.8 billion spent with more than 750 local businesses.

The mine keeps hundreds of indirect jobs going in Hunter businesses, and its royalties help pay for schools, hospitals, police and transport projects.

The hearings cap a big week for the region, following draft plans for new industry at the Mt Arthur and Macquarie coal sites and approval of a $1.8 billion pumped hydro and solar build at the former Stratford mine.

“Now more than ever, Australia must uphold its standing as a dependable energy trading partner.”

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