How Yutong is transforming mine-site transport

FIFO workers often endure long stints of travel to get to site. VDI Australia is making long-distance crew transport safer and more efficient.

As mining operations push into more remote parts of Australia, the industry’s transport demands have grown in complexity.

Fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) and long-distance shuttles require vehicles that combine rugged durability with comfort and efficiency.

Yutong, one of the world’s largest bus manufacturers, is meeting this challenge head-on by offering purpose-built solutions that deliver safety, reliability and operational value.

Backed by VDI Australia, Yutong has made a strong push into the mining market, with a growing focus on delivering mine-spec buses that match the unique needs of each site.

“When the bus arrives, it’s effectively ready for service,” VDI national sales manager Sara Clark told Australian Mining.

“The idea is to provide a turnkey solution that doesn’t require additional modifications or delay.”

Safety is critical for mining companies, especially when transporting workers across long distances or challenging terrain.

Yutong’s buses are equipped with leading safety features as standard, including autonomous emergency braking, electronic stability control, and 360° cameras.

For zero-emission models, such as Yutong’s battery-electric buses (BEBs), the company has implemented a proprietary system known as YEA (Yutong Electric Architecture) which integrates the vehicle body and electric systems for enhanced safety.

This includes five layers of protection for the lithium-ion batteries, addressing common concerns regarding battery performance and fire safety.

“The electric safety system gives operators peace of mind when considering EVs for their fleets,” VDI Queensland account manager Paul Lancaster told Australian Mining.

Yutong’s BEBs are also fitted with regenerative braking to improve energy efficiency and extend driving range – key benefits in terms of sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

While safety is paramount, passenger comfort is also critical, especially for workers who spend hours travelling to and from site.

Yutong has designed its buses to incorporate reclining seats, USB ports, climate-controlled air conditioning and air suspension.

These features directly support fatigue management, which is an important consideration for workplace health, safety and environment leaders in the mining sector.

“The noise level inside our diesel buses is already very quiet, and the electric models are even quieter,” Lancaster said.

“That’s important when you’re dealing with fatigue and long-distance trips – a quiet, smooth ride makes a big difference.”

Yutong buses are also highly configurable. If a client wants more legroom for passengers, the seating layout can be adjusted to suit.

“Mining companies often want more seat space, so we can reduce seating from 53 to 49 if needed,” Lancaster said.

“They come with all the essential comfort features like map pockets, side armrests and USB ports, and each row of seats has a passenger service unit that includes individual air-conditioning vents – everything you’d expect in a high-spec bus.”

Yutong has been tailoring its designs for mining clients across Australia.

Current projects include site-specific builds for companies in the Bowen Basin and north-west regions of Queensland.

“Some clients specifically request pantograph luggage doors instead of the standard top-hinge doors,” Lancaster said.

“Miners walking past the bus could accidentally hit their heads. A standard feature on Yutong mid-to-full-size models, the pantograph bin doors open parallel to the vehicle to prevent that.”

Additional safety features include Guardian fatigue monitoring systems, which tracks driver alertness and reports real-time data back to the operations team.

“When there’s a safety risk, the system can alert both the driver and a remote team, which can intervene if needed,” Clark said. “That’s a game-changer when it comes to preventing incidents before they happen.”

Other additional safety options include CCTV surveillance, fire suppression systems, seatbelt warning systems, anti-rollaway alarms and lockable battery and starter isolators.

In addition to safety and comfort, ensuring vehicles remain operational in remote environments is also critical to maintaining workforce schedules and minimising downtime.

Yutong, through VDI, is actively building out its national service network to support operators wherever they’re based.

“We’re adding new service agents every week,” Clark said.

“Once we know a bus is going to a particular region, we’ll start looking for service support there.”

VDI also works with customers’ existing service partners or in-house workshops to streamline maintenance and warranty repairs.

“It doesn’t have to be back-to-base. We’ll engage with whoever the operator trusts,” Clark said. “When more complex needs arise, we’ve got direct access to factory technicians, including representation here in Australia.”

Yutong’s partnerships with component manufacturers such as Cummins, ZF, and Allison strengthen its after-sales support network.

And its telematics system, Link+, adds more value for fleet operators. Each new bus comes with the Yutong Link+ advanced telematics system fitted as standard, allowing operators to monitor performance, driver dynamics and vehicle diagnostics in real-time.

“The fleet operator is able to view vast amounts of live data, such as location, speed and diagnostic codes,” Clark said. “Triggers and alarms can be customised to inform that operator of any events during a trip.

“The Link+ system is not only a powerful diagnostics and fleet management solution; it’s also able to provide geo-fencing, vehicle charging management and report generating.”

Geo-fencing supports a virtual safety boundary. Once a bus enters a certain setting, the vehicle can be limited to a desired speed automatically.

“This is particularly useful for setting speed limits in depots and school zones,” Clark said.

“This is carried out remotely, with no need to make changes to the vehicle.”

As the Australian mining industry accelerates its transition to safer, more efficient, and lower-emission operations, Yutong – through VDI – is stepping up with transport solutions designed to meet the moment.

From mine-ready diesel buses to cutting-edge electric models, the company is helping operators modernise their fleets without compromising on comfort or reliability.

“Yutong’s battery-electric buses are a cornerstone of the company’s sustainability strategy,” Lancaster said.

“And across the board, we’re committed to supporting the industry’s future – whatever that looks like – with vehicles built to perform in Australia’s toughest conditions.”

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.