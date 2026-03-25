How XCMG machines are transforming Australian mining productivity

XCMG is breaking new ground in zero-emissions mining with its battery-electric heavy mobile equipment. Images: XCMG

In an industry where every minute impacts the bottom line, XCMG’s heavy machinery is designed to deliver productivity in Australia’s toughest mining conditions.

With every tonne moved and every cycle completed having a direct impact on profitability, the resources sector can be an unforgiving environment.

“In this industry, you don’t get second chances. Choosing the right machine can change everything,” XCMG Australia deputy general manager for mining Jason Keays told Australian Mining.

For decades, XCMG has been refining machinery designed to move operations forward faster, smarter and more reliably. From massive open pits to tight underground tunnels, its equipment is built to tackle the full range of challenges modern mining presents.

Hydraulic excavators are paired with high-capacity haul trucks to maximise throughput, while advanced hydraulics and ergonomic controls allow operators to work with speed and precision.

“Every minute counts, and our machines are designed to make each one count even more,” Keays said.

Site design is just as critical as the machines themselves. XCMG collaborates with operators to optimise haul roads, loading zones and stockpile locations, while telematics provide real-time insights into machine health and route efficiency.

This allows operators to plan workloads, respond to potential delays, and keep production moving at peak performance.

“It’s about working smarter, not just harder,” Keays said.

Innovation and reliability are at the heart of XCMG’s approach. Machines such as the XCMG excavators and haul trucks are tested in extreme climates and rugged terrain, ensuring uninterrupted operation in some of Australia’s harshest conditions.

Hybrid and electric solutions reduce emissions without sacrificing performance, showing that sustainability and productivity can go hand-in-hand.

“Sustainability is no longer optional,” Keays said. “We make sure operators don’t have to choose between performance and responsibility.”

And those operators remain central to productivity. XCMG designs equipment for visibility, ergonomics and intuitive control, reducing fatigue and improving accuracy.

These features are designed to allow operators to complete more cycles safely and efficiently, transforming long shifts into record-breaking output.

Looking ahead, XCMG is breaking new ground in zero-emissions mining. Its battery-electric heavy mobile equipment (HME) is engineered to handle long shifts, extreme conditions, and demanding loads without compromising reliability.

Intelligent energy management extends operating hours, while predictive diagnostics and modular maintenance simplify servicing.

“We’re rewriting the rulebook,” Keays said. “Our zero-emissions machines maintain performance where it matters most and integrate seamlessly into complex mine fleets.”

Transitioning to electric equipment in remote operations presents challenges, from battery performance to off-grid charging infrastructure.

XCMG tackles those hurdles with precision engineering, rapid recharge cycles and real-time fleet integration, allowing miners to optimise energy use while maintaining productivity.

The result is cleaner air, quieter operations, lower maintenance costs and safer working conditions, all without slowing down production.

By combining advanced technology with local insight, XCMG demonstrates the complementary nature of environmental responsibility and productivity. Its zero-emissions fleet offers a practical path to decarbonisation while meeting the high expectations of Australian mining operators.

In an industry where every tonne matters, XCMG gives mining companies an edge.



Strategic machine deployment, optimised site layouts, operator-focused design, and sustainable innovation combine to maximise output, reduce downtime and drive efficiency. With XCMG, mining operations are moving forward smarter, cleaner and faster.

This feature appears in the March edition of Australian Mining.