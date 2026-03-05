How women are breaking ground and building futures in mining

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

From the coalface to the C-suite, women are driving change across Australia’s resources sector. For International Women’s Day 2026, Australian Mining takes a look at the progress women have made and the challenges that still remain.

The past decade has seen considerable progress in gender equality across Australia’s mining industry. As the resources sector continues to evolve, women are playing an increasingly visible and vital role, from executive leadership suites to the coalface

International Women’s Day – held on March 8 in 2026 – provides an opportunity to recognise the progress made and the opportunities ahead as the sector works to build a more inclusive and diverse workforce that reflects the full strength of Australia’s talent.

At no other time have women held so many prominent positions across the resources landscape.

On June 1, 2022, Madeleine King became the first woman sworn in as Australia’s Federal Resources Minister. Now approaching four years in the role, she is now the fourth-longest serving resources minister since the portfolio was established in 1972.

King identified workplace culture and female participation as priorities early in her tenure.

“The resources industry needs to take serious steps to increase female participation in the workplace,” she said. “Governments and industry must work together to ensure we have safe and inclusive workplaces that welcome and encourage women to have rewarding careers in the mining sector.”

King’s position reflects a broader industry reality: women remain a potent, if underutilised, talent pool at a time when mining is facing skills shortages and generational workforce turnover.

Speaking at the Melbourne Mining Club in 2024, BHP president Australia Geraldine Slattery said workforce supply pressures are intensifying.

“Nearly 50 per cent of the skilled engineering workforce globally will retire in the next decade,” Slattery said. “We do not have enough graduates in mining-related fields to replace them.

“Part of the solution lies in expanding Australia’s workforce participation, and this highlights the fundamental importance of the entire industry’s work to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce.”

In that context, gender equality is no longer framed solely as a social objective. It is increasingly discussed as a productivity and competitiveness issue.

Major miners have moved decisively in recent years.

BHP now reports that almost 40 per cent of its global workforce is female, a significant lift over the past decade following deliberate targets and recruitment reforms. Rio Tinto has increased female representation from around 19 per cent in 2019 to roughly 25 per cent today. Fortescue and Hancock Prospecting have also reported steady gains.

These numbers would have been difficult to imagine 15 years ago.

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency’s 2024–25 Gender Equality Scorecard, women make up 23 per cent of mining employees nationally, up from 16 per cent a decade ago.

While this proportion remains behind other industries, such participation reflects real progress in historically male-dominated roles. Mining’s operational, technical and leadership positions have long been seen as challenging entry points for women, but sustained efforts from industry, advocacy groups and individuals are driving meaningful change across the sector

Leadership visibility matters

High-profile female leaders are reshaping perceptions of the industry.

For example, Gina Rinehart leads Hancock Prospecting, one of Australia’s most successful privately owned mining companies; Amanda Lacaze has been a defining figure in the growth of Lynas Rare Earths into a globally significant rare earths producer; Janette Hewson heads the Queensland Resources Council (QRC); Catherine Mooney leads the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME); Melissa Harris serves as chief executive officer (CEO) of Geoscience Australia; and Rowena Smith is chief executive and managing director of Australian Strategic Minerals.

Their visibility and voices matter.

When reflecting on her professional experience at a major industry conference last year, Smith was optimistic.

“Twenty years ago … there were very few women in the audience,” she said. “As I stood there on the stage [in 2025] … I was looking out into so many women’s faces.”

Across the sector, senior women are increasingly discussing the importance of opportunity, visibility and equity. At opportunities like the AusIMM International Women’s Day Event Series, women from across mining come together to share their experiences, insights and aspirations, demonstrating how collaboration and visibility can accelerate change.

One theme that regularly emerges is that mining must be an industry young women can aspire to join and thrive in. One of the enduring barriers has been perception. Mining has long battled the stereotype of being male-dominated, particularly in operational and remote environments.

In response, companies have implemented stronger codes of conduct, expanded reporting mechanisms, improved camp infrastructure and introduced flexible work arrangements aimed at retaining a more diverse workforce. Parental leave policies have improved. Rosters are being re-examined. Technology and automation are reducing the physical barriers that once limited participation in certain operational roles.

These changes are not purely symbolic. They are designed to address practical constraints that historically discouraged women from entering or remaining in the sector. But long-term change depends on the talent pipeline.

Encouragingly, increasing numbers of women are enrolling in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-focused tertiary courses, including engineering, geology and environmental sciences. Universities report growth in female participation in mining-related disciplines.

Mentoring programs are also gaining traction. Industry groups and companies have formalised sponsorship networks aimed at helping early-career professionals navigate progression into supervisory and management roles.

Governments and industry bodies are reinforcing this shift through recognition programs.

The 2026 QRC and WIMARQ awards showcased finalists spanning an engineering superintendent, a diesel fitter, a dragline operator and a chief operating officer, reflecting the breadth of roles occupied by women in the sector.

“These awards shine a light on the exceptional women, at all levels, shaping the future of Queensland’s resources sector and showing what’s possible,” Hewson said.

“Having more women working in resources strengthens productivity, attracts and retains talent, and ensures our industry has the skilled workforce it needs for the future.”

Such recognition plays a subtle but important role in this cultural change, normalising participation across all job categories, from trades to executive leadership.

The trajectory is clear: participation is rising, targets are becoming common, and leadership visibility is improving.

Progress is happening across the landscape of the industry. Organisations such as WIMARQ, Women in Mining WA and the AusIMM Women in Mining Network are providing forums that help nurture careers.

At the same time, initiatives aimed at improving workplace culture, safety and equity are taking root. The increasing presence of women in decision-making and safety leadership is helping shift norms and expectations for behaviour across teams, sites and boardrooms.

For an industry as crucial to Australia’s economy as mining, diversity represents a competitive advantage. Mines that attract and retain a broader range of talent are better equipped to innovate, adapt and meet the technical and social challenges of a rapidly transforming global market.

Women bring diverse perspectives to areas such as environmental stewardship, automation, technology integration, safety culture and stakeholder engagement, all of which are central to mining’s future. By expanding inclusion and addressing barriers that have historically limited participation, the industry can unlock deeper reservoirs of talent that help sustain growth, enhance productivity and strengthen community relationships.

Australia’s future mining success depends not just on the resources it extracts but on the people who bring intelligence, creativity, strength and leadership to every facet of the sector – women included.

