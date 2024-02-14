Resources

How to stop forced outages and reduce production losses in mineral processing facilities

Image: Integrated Global Services (IGS).

Mineral processing facilities that refine and smelt copper, alumina, ferronickel, platinum and steel experience metal wastage within their mission-critical equipment, including converter furnaces, smelter furnaces, and off-gas ducting.

Integrated Global Services (IGS) is the industry leader in the development and in-situ application of high-velocity thermal spray (HVTS).

The company has more than 30 years of experience helping customers solve metal wastage problems in mission critical equipment.

In this whitepaper, learn more about:

  • problem areas and equipment-specific issues
  • waste heat boilers
  • baghouses
  • off-gas ducting and cooling parts
  • stacks and ESPS
  • comparison chart and project execution
  • material science
  • case studies

To find out more about the solutions available to avoid forced outages and production losses, download the whitepaper below:

