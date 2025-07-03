How to optimise your mining AI

Brennan is helping miners understand how to deploy AI where it matters most. Image: everything possible/shutterstock.com

Brennan is helping Australian mining companies optimise their AI infrastructure and processes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a lot more than a buzzword in Australia’s mining sector.

It’s become an emerging tool for improving efficiency, boosting safety, and navigating complex logistics.

For Brennan, Australia’s leading independently-owned systems integrator, mining is a key frontier for another kind of AI: applied innovation.

Brennan head of data and analytics Alex Shuttleworth is helping mining companies understand how to deploy both types of AI where it matters most.

“We’re seeing AI make a real difference in logistics, particularly around mine-to-port operations,” Shuttleworth told Australian Mining.

“It’s an area that’s been under continuous innovation for years, and now AI is giving miners new tools to optimise how material moves from site to shipment.”

Shuttleworth said mining companies tend to approach AI in one of two ways: centralised innovation labs or distributed access across business units.

“Innovation labs allow mining companies to test ideas that show potential return on investment (ROI), even if they’re not fully proven yet,” Shuttleworth said.

“These centralised teams tend to see more consistent success, but the distributed model – where every team is empowered to experiment with AI – can yield more unexpected, game-changing ideas.”

Finding the balance between structure and experimentation is key, especially as miners seek fast, tangible benefits. While general-purpose AI tools have their place, mining operations require more specialised solutions to address complex, process-driven challenges.

“A lot of what Brennan does is about improving semi-manual processes,” Shuttleworth said. “You can’t rely on generic tools, like ChatGPT. They’ll certainly offer answers when prompted, but they won’t always be accurate or safe.”

Instead, organisations should be looking to design narrow-purpose AI bots that work together to automate multi-step processes.

For example, one bot might classify a maintenance request while another verifies whether enough information is provided to proceed, all without human intervention.

“It’s about chaining together specialised bots to create real-world outcomes,” Shuttleworth said. “That’s where AI gets powerful for mining.”

Safety depends on structure

In an industry where safety is paramount, improper use of AI can carry serious risks.

Shuttleworth highlighted the importance of data quality and separation when training AI models.

“You don’t want your AI mistaking maintenance documents for two different haul trucks,” he said. “If the data’s not clean and segregated, the AI might combine them and that could lead to operational errors or safety incidents.

“Before you even begin to automate, you need a clear understanding of where your data lives, what it means, and who should access it.”

According to Brennan, AI’s strongest foothold in mining is currently in planning, scheduling and logistics.

“We’re seeing the biggest uptake in back-office functions, including shift planning, supply chain management and workforce logistics,” Shuttleworth said. “AI is helping teams make faster, more informed decisions.”

Powering performance with sovereign compute

Brennan is partnering with an Australian AI organisation to access a local supercomputer optimised for AI training.

With more than 1000 graphics processing units (GPUs) and in excess of 200 AI engines, Brennan offers mining companies the ability to train models locally, without sending sensitive data offshore.

“For our customers, that means stronger data sovereignty, better security, and access to cutting-edge AI infrastructure without massive overhead,” Shuttleworth said. “It also makes AI more affordable by allowing smaller data sets to be used effectively.”

How miners can get started

For mining companies beginning their AI journey, Shuttleworth’s message is clear: start with your data.

“Cleanse and prepare your data. That’s the first step,” he said. “Then make AI tools accessible so staff across the business can begin experimenting.

“Once they see the productivity benefits, you’ll get more grassroots ideas coming up – and those are often the best ones.”

Shuttleworth also advises utilising an iterative, micro-innovation approach.

“If you launch a two-year AI project today, it’ll be outdated by the time it’s done,” he said. “Take small, measurable steps and scale what works.”

When measuring ROI, miners need to think beyond the dollars.

“Success might look like cost savings, but it could also be risk reduction, faster compliance, or better supplier coordination,” Shuttleworth said.

“We’re helping customers track AI’s impact across four key areas: saving money, making money, reducing risk, and improving outcomes for stakeholders.”

As AI tools evolve at a rapid rate, Shuttleworth urges mining companies to stay practical.

“Data cleanliness and governance is super, super important,” he said. “Once you’ve got that done, then the way that you go about adopting AI is important as well.

“You need to have a broad base of people familiar with it. Then you also need to have an area where specialists work on ideas that have value to the company.

“And if you’re investing in technology, make sure your team has the skills. AI engineers are expensive and in short supply, and the tools change every few months.”

For those who are ready to act, AI offers real value.

“Miners have always been innovators, this is just the next phase,” Shuttleworth said.

“With the right foundations, AI can help them mine smarter, safer and more sustainably.”

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.