How the T 264 is redefining haulage performance in modern mining

The T 264 represents Liebherr’s mix of efficiency and power in a rapidly evolving mine fleet landscape. Images: Liebherr

As the mining industry shifts towards efficiency and decarbonisation, mid-ultra-class trucks like Liebherr’s T 264 are reshaping fleet strategies across the globe.

The T 264 has become a workhorse in many open-pit operations, combining high engine power, Liebherr’s in-house Litronic Plus AC drive system, and electric wheel motors that support faster cycle times and lower cost per tonne.

Liebherr describes the truck as “exceptionally productive” and cost-effective, backed by the reliability associated with the company’s mining division.

For Liebherr technical support specialist Jade Smith, the appeal centres on performance and reliability. With its 2013-kilowatt (kW) engine power, 416-tonne gross vehicle weight and 240-tonne payload, Smith said the T 264 delivers both capability and operator comfort.

“Those are the two main things that operators would most likely say about the T 264,” he said.

“It’s the level of comfort and the suspension design, which I would say is a unique aspect of our truck compared to other manufacturers.

“The drive, since it’s built in-house, means we can get a lot of data from the truck directly, as compared to having to work through a partnership.”

This internal development capability has supported Liebherr’s long-standing partnerships with mining services providers as operators pursue higher efficiency and lower emissions.

Liebherr maintenance and reliability engineer Nathan Hoege said the T 264 was originally designed with rod-up suspension.

“In March 2025, this was switched to a rod-down suspension as a production standard; this shift saw an 80 per cent reduction in rear suspension failures with a 30 per cent increase in front suspension reliability, so the same comfortable suspension, with less maintenance,” he said.

“Continuous improvement is embedded in the evolution of the T 264.

“Through targeted engineering enhancements and the introduction of an upgraded gearset design, the platform has delivered a step change in reliability.”

Smith said the truck also reflects a shift in Liebherr’s market strategy.

“It’s the integration of everything Liebherr,” he said.

“We were heavily focused on the ultra-class product for a long time with the T 282, but then we moved to meet the market.

“The ultra-class just wasn’t as popular as it once was, and going with the T 264 opened up that market to us – iron, critical minerals and so on.”

A major contributor to performance is Liebherr’s diesel-electric Litronic Plus AC drive system, which maximises power conversion into mechanical torque to improve acceleration and reduce energy consumption.

Liquid-cooled electronics and a pressurised cabin support durability and create a foundation for future battery and trolley assist systems.

The truck’s lower operating weight, strong rim-pull characteristics and high speed on grade further enhance productivity. A user-focused cab, panoramic windshield and intelligent controls support operator comfort during extended shifts.

Hoege said further improvements have strengthened the platform.

“From the improvements made in our gearsets, there has been an 80 per cent reduction in the number of failures from the beginning of 2023 to the beginning of 2026,” he said.

“The evolution of the T 264 high-voltage alternator reflects our commitment to engineering excellence and continuous optimisation.

“With enhanced winding and bearing designs, the latest iteration has delivered an 80 per cent improvement in performance outcomes.”

Hoege said these upgrades support consistent, high-availability operations in demanding mining environments.

He also pointed to additional enhancements across the platform, including modifications to Liebherr’s D9812 engine coolant pipe to prevent coolant loss and upgraded brake hose materials to reduce phantom brake drag faults.

“The T 264 traction motor continues to evolve through strengthened manufacturing quality controls and an enhanced rotor design,” Hoege said.

“These engineering advancements have delivered an 80 per cent improvement in performance outcomes, further reinforcing the reliability, durability and operational consistency of the T 264 in high-demand mining applications.”

Below the cab, the T 264 features four-wheel speed sensing for improved traction, anti-rollback systems in forward and reverse, and operator-adjustable dynamic braking limits for downhill control.

Its double A-arm suspension maintains ground contact throughout the stroke, supporting tyre wear performance and cabin stability.

Maintainability was also prioritised in the truck’s design, with a central service station, swing-out control modules and simplified component layouts helping reduce downtime and streamline servicing.

Smith said these improvements build on significant operational experience from Liebherr’s T series platform.

“It’s much more maintenance-friendly, far simpler and cheaper because of the fewer components,” he said.

“It’s about building on the experience that we’ve had over the years and in different operating environments.”

As mines globally push for greater productivity, lower emissions and more efficient haulage models, the T 264 continues to evolve to meet these demands.

For Liebherr and its customers, the truck represents both a fleet expansion and a platform designed to adapt to the future of mining.

This feature appeared in the March edition of Australian Mining.