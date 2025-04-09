How Tecpro alleviates dust during mineral processing

Tecpro Australia is the Australian distributor for several brands, including EmiControls and PNR Italia. Image: Tecpro Australia

Tecpro Australia is enhancing productivity and safety through its diverse range of dust suppression and control solutions.

The first step in mineral processing is crushing and grinding ore to reduce particle sizes and support processing applications down the line.

While this stage is critical to extracting the desired crude material, it generates a large amount of dust, which can have harmful impacts on workers.

To mitigate these risks, Tecpro Australia offers a trusted range of dust suppression and control solutions designed to meet specific customer needs.

Formed in 1982, Tecpro was conceived as a company that solves engineering challenges associated with spraying water.

“Early on, we formed a partnership with PNR Italia and started offering their range of spray nozzles to Australia,” Tecpro Australia director Patrick Cooper told Australian Mining.

“We also moved into complete fogging systems, such as misting systems, used for dust suppression, before becoming one of the first companies in Australia to bring large-scale dust control cannons to the market.

“We’re also the first company to bring complete site-wide dust monitoring and automation dust control software to Australia, as well as the world’s first electric dust control vehicle that doesn’t omit emissions.

“We like being at the forefront of evolving technology.”

When it comes to dust suppression, Tecpro believes there’s no such thing as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution, which is why the company offers complete solutions specifically tailored to an application.

“We’ve been helping customers solve dust issues and keeping employees safe for over 40 years,” Cooper said. “This experience and knowledge enables us to solve even the most challenging dust issues as they arise.

“Every application we work on must be customised in some way as they’re all unique. Customers can’t just buy products from our website. We speak with customers to discuss their required application and work out what solution will be the best fit for them.”

Spray nozzles

Ranging from low-pressure to high-pressure options, Tecpro’s spray nozzle portfolio includes water-only atomisers, air atomising nozzles, dry fog atomisers, fogging nozzles, and dust-control cannons.

By converting liquid pressure into kinetic energy, Tecpro’s spray nozzles disperse liquid into droplets of varying sizes and patterns.

Each Tecpro spray nozzle, manufactured with quality material from Europe, is designed to withstand harsh industrial environments common in the Australian mining industry, reducing corrosion and extending wear life.

“Spray nozzles can be used to dampen product on moving conveyor belts, suppressing dust in the process,” Cooper said.

“They can also create a barrier. For example, if a truck dumps material into a bin, spray nozzles can create a curtain of water, so when dust tries to exit the bin, it hits the curtain of water and drops back down.

“Spray nozzles can also be used for airborne dust. By spraying water at the dust, the droplets make contact with the dust particles and carry it down to the ground.”

Tecpro recently supplied air atomising nozzles to an Australian mine site, which will be attached to an undercutter machine.

“They’ll be used to control dust while the machine is digging up ballast,” Cooper said.

“At another site, air atomising nozzles were installed on a conveyor discharge chute, producing a very fine ring of droplets where the ore was falling onto the stockpile to capture any dust as it landed.”

Tecpro helps customers select the best spray nozzle option based on factors such as dust type and particle size, water supply, how dust is generated, the desired location of the spray nozzles, and associated infrastructure.

Autonomous dust control

As leaders in innovation, Tecpro offers a range of autonomous dust control solutions.

Autonomous technology offers several benefits to users, including enhanced safety of personnel, increased optimisation and sustainability, and reduced downtime and human error.

Tecpro can customise its autonomous dust control systems to meet the conditions of a mine site at any given time.

“(The system) can be automated by a virtually controllable map on a central computer,” Cooper said.

“If there’s no dust, the sprays won’t be operating. Different materials may be getting processed, and if dusty material comes through suddenly, a sensor will identify that dust levels are increasing, triggering the sprays to begin operating.

“This means you’re only using energy to control the pumps and the water in the sprays when necessary, reducing operating costs.”

A staple offering from Tecpro is the CURTPro intelligent dust management system, which oversees all dust controllers and associated components of a plant and controls them in real-time. The solution can also be used for odour control and wastewater evaporation.

CURTPro’s key features include its user-friendly dashboard, and the ability to customise configurations, allowing the system to automatically react to linked sensors.

“During crushing operations, CURTPro’s dust monitors pick up when dust levels increase above the pre-set levels, activating fogging sprays on the crusher and its transfer points,” Cooper said.

“If dust has the risk of reaching a nearby town due to wind, say over 10 knots, the weather monitor can activate the sprays when the wind reaches eight knots, proactively controlling the dust before it becomes an issue.”

Above all, Tecpro strives to build long-lasting relationships with its clients.

“We’ll work with them to come up with the solution that exceeds their expectations,” Cooper said.

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.